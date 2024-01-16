Skip To Content
19 Celebs Who, In My Humble Opinion, Looked Better Than Everyone Else At The 2023 Emmys

Jenna Ortega looked like an actual Disney princess!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night was the 2023 Emmy Awards. Along with a lot of amazing wins, there were also a TON of amazing red carpet looks.

Here are — in my opinion! — the 19 best 2023 Emmys Awards red carpet looks:

1. Suki Waterhouse in Valentino

the dress has side cut outs for her baby bump
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

2. Jenna Ortega in Dior

it&#x27;s a strapless floral dress with an underwire to make it a full skirt
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

3. Dominique Fishback in a Miu Miu gown with Graziela Gems jewelry

it&#x27;s a long dress with a train
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
closeup of the front of the dress which is a halter top with diamonds
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

4. Reece Feldman in Saint Laurent

he&#x27;s not wearing a shirt under his suit and it has long sheer scarf that touches the floor
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

5. Issa Rae in Pamela Roland

it&#x27;s a long feathery dress with long sleeves
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

6. Jessica Chastain in a Gucci gown with Reza jewelry

it&#x27;s a bright halter dress with a fringe bottom
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

7. Taraji P. Henson in a Versace gown with Simon G. jewelry and Alexandre Birman shoes

the dress has a cut-out along the chest and a high slit on the side and a long sheer train
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

8. Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton

the top of the dress is a mesh and jeweled corset and the bottom is a full-length floral skirt
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

9. Donald Glover in a Bode suit with Cartier jewelry

the suit is velvet with satin lining and floral embroidery
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

10. Sheryl Lee Ralph in a Christian Siriano dress with De Beers jewelry and a Roger Vivier purse and heels

it&#x27;s a mermaid silhouette with a halter top
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

11. Anthony Anderson in Etro

he&#x27;s wearing a tailored suit that has floral embroidery along the front and elbows of the jacket
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

12. Mychal-Bella Bowman in Prada

it&#x27;s a strapless gown with a loose mermaid silhouette and she&#x27;s got long gloves on
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

13. Tatanka Means in Jack Victor

he&#x27;s in a velvet suit and matching bow tie
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

14. Lizzy Caplan in a Yohji Yamamoto dress and Fred Leighton jewelry

she&#x27;s in a long gown that&#x27;s strapless and has sheer fabric coming out at the top
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

15. Bella Ramsey in a Prada suit with Sydney Evan jewelry

they&#x27;re in a tailored suit with platform loafers
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

16. Tichina Arnold in Louis Vuitton

wearing a long coat over a sparkly two-piece pant suit and a hat
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

17. Simona Tabasco in MARNI by Francesco Risso

it&#x27;s a floral midi dress that extends out
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

18. Robin Thede in an Ines Di Santo dress with a Jimmy Choo purse and Reza jewelry

it&#x27;s a strapless corset dress with tiers and a train
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

19. And finally, Taylor Tomlinson in Reem Acra

it&#x27;s a deep-v neck jumpsuit that are flared at the bottom
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Which Emmys red carpet outfit was your favorite this year? Who else should've made this list? Let me know in the comments!

