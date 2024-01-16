Suki Waterhouse Wore A Stunning Cutout Dress Showing Off Her Baby Bump To The Emmy Awards

Last night, the 2023 Emmy Awards finally aired after being postponed last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The ceremony celebrated the very best in TV from mid 2022 through May 2023. So, it covered a lot of ground.
There were several major wins last night, including a ton of first-time winners like Ayo Edebiri, Kieran Culkin, Steven Yeun, and more. The ceremony broke quite a few records, too, namely the ceremony tied the record for most wins by actors of color.
While there were a lot of great moments on stage, in a ceremony that truly went off very smoothly, the Emmy Awards celebration really kicked off on the red carpet where there were some amazing outfits.
One of my personal favorites from the night was Suki Waterhouse, who starred in the limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, which was nominated for nine Emmy Awards.
Suki arrived in a stunning red Valentino cutout gown that honestly made my jaw drop when she stepped out of her car.
The dress beautifully showed off her back and highlighted her baby bump. Suki is expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson.
In an interview on the Emmys red carpet, Suki talked about the custom look, saying, "I was really excited about this look — Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago but it didn't even [fit] — like, I had to hold it."
She continued, explaining how to dress was tailor-made to fit her baby bump, saying, "The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does and I’m really happy that it worked."
Suki was also excited about the dress having pockets, which, like, rightly so.
She also posted a hilarious TikTok alongside her Daisy Jones & The Six costar Camila Morrone, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.
The duo both arrived in red to the Emmy Awards and had a little fun with it, with Suki posting a video alongside Camila with the caption: "Me when I see Cammie arrive in the same colour as me."