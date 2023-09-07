21 Famous American Celebs Who Were Born In Other Countries

When Rose was 9, her father escaped the cult with one of his two wives and all three of his children.



She told People, "I remember running through a cornfield in thunder and lightning, holding my dad's hand and running as fast as I could to keep up with him. We hid in an old stone house and had to boil pots of hot water to take baths. [The cult] sent people to find us. I remember a man trying to break in with a hammer."

Eventually, they landed in Colorado. After a while, Rose's mom, who had stayed in Italy longer, moved to Oregon, so Rose was sent to live with her.

However, at 13, she ran away from home because of her "mean stepdad," but after experiencing homelessness for a year, she reunited with her father and moved in with him in Washington.

Then, at 15, she emancipated herself from her parents and moved to Hollywood.