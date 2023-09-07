21 Famous American Celebs Who Were Born In Other Countries

Talented people from all over the world flock to Hollywood to make their mark on the entertainment industry. Some celebs, like Priyanka Chopra and Salma Hayek, were already famous in their home countries before moving to the US.
However, there are plenty of other celebs who moved to the US as kids or who were born to American parents living abroad.
Here are 21 celebs you may not have realized were born outside the US:
2. Johnny Galecki was born to American parents in Bree, Belgium on April 30, 1975. At the time, his dad was stationed there in the Air Force.
The family moved to Chicago, Illinois when he was 3. By the time he was 14, all of them had relocated to Los Angeles for Johnny's career, but they were homesick, so after only 10 months in California, they moved back to Chicago. However, Johnny was still under contract for the show American Dreamer, so he lived alone in a studio apartment in LA.
3. J. Cole was born to American parents in Frankfurt, Germany on January 28, 1985. His father was stationed there with the Army.
After his parents divorced, his mother moved with both of her sons to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where they grew up.
They lived in the UK until Emily was 5, then moved to Encinitas, which is a small surf town outside of San Diego, California.
Growing up, Emily also spent time in southwest Ireland, where her dad was represented by a gallery, and Mallorca, Spain, where he rebuilt a ruin with a friend.
5. Nicole LaValle, aka Snooki, was born in Santiago, Chile on November 23, 1987. She was adopted by American parents when she was 6 months old.
In a YouTube video, she said, "I was always meant to be with my adoptive parents, which I don't even, ew, I hate saying adoptive parents because they are my parents, it's weird. Even though my nationality is Chilean, I grew up Italian. So when people say to me, 'What's your nationality?' I say, 'I'm Chilean, but I grew up Italian.' I feel like I'm both."
She was raised in Marlboro, New York.
6. Dylan and Cole Sprouse were born in Arezzo, Italy on August 4, 1992. At the time, their American parents were teachers at what Cole described as a "school slash cult" in Tuscany.
On Call Her Daddy, Cole said, "My father was teaching physical education, and my mother was an art teacher. And we were just born out there 'cause it was romantic and sexy."
The Sprouse family moved to Switzerland briefly after the boys were born. When they were 4 months old, the family relocated to Long Beach, California.
7. Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley were born in Gelhausen, Germany on July 6, 1978, because their mom and dad were both NCOs in the US Army.
At 2, they moved to Fort Hood, Texas, then at 8, they relocated to Honolulu, Hawaii. When they were 10, their mom took a 30-day leave from the Army and promised the girls that, if they could book a commercial during that time, she'd quit her job altogether and help them pursue acting.
Tia and Tamera booked a Chrysler commercial, so their mother left the military and moved the family to LA in 1989.
8. Pretty Little Liars actor Ian Harding was born in Heidelberg, Germany on September 16, 1986. His parents were stationed there for about three years.
He told Ability magazine, "I only remember glimpses of it. I've been back to Heidelberg since, and it's very strange seeing the buildings and recognizing them, or being able to go down the street, saying something like, 'We're going to turn here, and there's a grocery store.' It's funny that this place feels somewhat familiar and yet so foreign at the same time."
After his family moved back to the US, he grew up in northern Virginia.
9. Pedro Pascal was born in Santiago, Chile on April 2, 1975. His father, a fertility doctor, and his mother, a child psychologist, fled the country with their children and sought political asylum when Pedro was 9 months old.
His parents became political refugees after joining the opposition movement against Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship.
Pedro told Orange Coast magazine, "It was the mid-'70s, and my parents were young and liberal. It was a dangerous time, and they were lucky they got out with their lives."
Initially, they went to Denmark, then they moved to San Antonio, Texas.
When Pedro was 11, they relocated to Newport Beach, California.
10. Bruce Willis was born in Idar-Oberstein, Germany on March 19, 1955. His mother was German, and his dad was an American soldier stationed at the Strasbourg Army barracks.
When Sebastian was 12, his mom married an American headmaster, so they moved to Rockland County, New York.
He told Broadway.com, "When you're thrown into something so young, you don't think about it too much. I was an only child, so it took me a while to form friends because my stepdad was the headmaster, and I had an accent for a while, but it was still early, and you just sort of suck in everything at that age."
12. Rose McGowan was born in Florence, Italy on September 5, 1973. Her American parents were part of the Italian chapter of the Children of God, a polygamous cult.
When Rose was 9, her father escaped the cult with one of his two wives and all three of his children.
She told People, "I remember running through a cornfield in thunder and lightning, holding my dad's hand and running as fast as I could to keep up with him. We hid in an old stone house and had to boil pots of hot water to take baths. [The cult] sent people to find us. I remember a man trying to break in with a hammer."
Eventually, they landed in Colorado. After a while, Rose's mom, who had stayed in Italy longer, moved to Oregon, so Rose was sent to live with her.
However, at 13, she ran away from home because of her "mean stepdad," but after experiencing homelessness for a year, she reunited with her father and moved in with him in Washington.
Then, at 15, she emancipated herself from her parents and moved to Hollywood.
13. Lana Condor was born in Cần Thơ, Vietnam on May 11, 1997. When she was 4 months old, she was adopted by an American mother and father, who moved her to Chicago, Illinois.
She told Elle, "My parents would dress us up in traditional Vietnamese clothing to go to school for heritage day. We have a Vietnamese nanny that my parents wanted [my brother and I] to have so we could stay in touch and know where we came from. They tried to have us eat Vietnamese food. Now, I love it... My parents tried their best to educate us on where we came from. The way that I grew up was that your experience is your experience. I think there's a misconception that all Asian American experiences are the same. My experiences with my family and the way they wanted me to know my culture are not the same as others."
Because of her dad's job, they moved around, so she lived on an island in Washington, in New York, and in Los Angeles.
She told Hello, "People assume I'm from Orange County. Marissa [Cooper, her character on The O.C.] hasn't seen much outside her bubble, but I like people to discern that I'm an English-Irish girl who grew up in New York and moved around a lot with her dad's job."
His mother raised him as a single parent in Fairfax, Virginia.
He told Mochi magazine, "I grew up around American kids, and I'm an American. I was raised in this culture. Telling that story isn't that hard. My mom brought her background of academic strictness, but that didn't define who I was. It's an attribute just like all white Americans have their own unique attributes. Growing up, I wish I had seen the stories I saw, just with Asian characters. I wish there was an Asian version of Tom Hanks, or an Asian American version of Ryan Gosling."
At 20, he moved to California, and at 21, he began pursuing acting.
16. Natalie Portman was born to an American mom and an Israeli dad in Jerusalem, Israel on June 9, 1981. They moved to the US when she was 3.
17. Oscar Isaac was born to a Guatemalan mom and a Cuban dad in Guatemala City, Guatemala on March 9, 1979. When he was 5 months old, the family moved to the US for his father's medical residencies.
They first moved to Baltimore then to New Orleans. When Oscar was 6, they settled in Miami, where he grew up.
18. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Glenn Howerton was born to American parents in Okinawa, Japan on April 13, 1976. His dad was in the Air Force.
When he was still a baby, they moved back to the US, living in both Arizona and New Mexico. However, when he was 3, they relocated to Felixstowe, England. Afterwards, they returned to the US and moved to Virginia, but then they moved to Seoul, South Korea for three years. Finally, they moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where Glenn grew up.
19. Dave Matthews was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on January 9, 1967. A few years later, the family relocated to Yorktown Heights, New York because his dad got a job as a physicist for IBM.
When Dave was 7, his family moved to Cambridge, England for a year before returning to New York.
When he was 10, his dad died, and his family moved home to South Africa. At 19, Dave got a job at the same IBM research center his dad had worked at and moved back to New York. The rest of his family moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, so after a year, he joined them.
When she moved, she worked hard to lose her British accent, which she later somewhat regretted as an adult.
On The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said, "Everyone made fun of me 'cause it's such a formidable age at the age of, like, 5 or 6 when they're like, 'Wait, you can't say your Rs?' And so I used to watch movies to replicate accents."