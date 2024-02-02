Specifically, she had very little memory of Season 3, Episode 5, "Hit and Run." She continued, "That entire episode I was asleep for. I don't remember filming it at all. It was right before my first transplant. You have to be a certain level of sick in order to receive a transplant. I was reaching that certain level of sick. I was not able to be awake for eight hours at a time. I was so exhausted all the time. So I'd be on the set, we'd be filming, I'd be dead asleep, my head on the table, I would hear, 'and...' and my head would go up."



She said that she'd only stay awake between the director calling "action" and "cut."