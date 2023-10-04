At the 2009 event Marc Huestis Presents SPARKLE, PATTY, SPARKLE, her ex-costar Patty Duke said, "[Judy] was charming and funny — oh, very funny — but she was having a problem with alcohol, and I don't know about other things. So the director, who was the meanest son of a bitch I ever met in my life...he kept [Judy] waiting and waiting. She had to come in at 6:30 in the morning, and he wouldn't even plan to get to her until four in the afternoon. She was very down to earth, so she didn't mind waiting. What I minded was that there were gentlemen around her who supplied her with wine and other things, so when she finally did get called to the set, she couldn't function very well...and she crumbled."



After being fired, Judy allegedly took all of her costumes from the set. She reportedly later wore one for a performance at the Palace Theater.