Speaking of exes, Brooke said getting in contact with her ex is a saga on its own. "Post-breakup, he went radio silent —ghosting me AND our landlord every time we tried to hit him up about bills, lease stuff, etc. I couldn't even set up my own internet for a year and a half because he decided to not respond. When the internet finally got shut off, I had to go to Cox in person, lease in hand, to confirm he did not live there anymore. I practically had to beg for them to cancel his service. So, nope, I haven't broken the news to him about the utility scandal. [Ex’s name], if you’re reading this, surprise! Also, for the love of god, PLEASE change your mailing address. It’s been two years and I‘m still getting all of your mail."