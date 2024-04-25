Speaking to host Ali Plumb, Millie said she gets the ick when she sees men holding umbrellas — and her most recent is nosebleeds. "This morning I was on a flight with my fiancé (Jake Bongiovi), and he got a nosebleed...and I got the ick," she said during the interview.
While people did acknowledge Millie's sense of humor about the topic...
It has been pretty apparent that people aren't supporting the icks she has.
Most people simply don't understand them to begin with.
Like, case in point:
Millie also claimed nosebleeds aren't painful, which is not accurate for everyone.
Overall, people just feel ~icky~ that Millie's icks seemed to promote toxic masculinity.
So, we felt like this would be a good opportunity to ask the BuzzFeed Community to share their experiences of toxic masculinity. Let's spread awareness and expose how ridiculous it can be! In a Reddit thread about the topic, one man shared that he has been called "gay" for saving a kitty:
Men get made fun of for wearing safety gear:
And also for wearing PURPLE. I can't.
