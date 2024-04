Samantha said the biggest thing to learn from her explainer is that "peak millennials" make up the largest group of people born in a given few years in America's population. "Society as a whole can benefit from learning this information. I think it's useful for people to learn the demographics and societal shifts that occur within each generation — this teaches us about ourselves and the world we live in. Learning more about this specific generation can help us understand how the world will continue to evolve as the peak millennials age and move on through the world," she explained.