As a 31-year-old, Samantha said the article echoed conversations she's had with friends and people around her age. "We've been delayed in achieving milestones when compared to our parents' generation... Many of my followers are also in their early-mid thirties, so many of them share a sentiment of feeling like they are 'behind' on achieving these life milestones," Samantha said, adding that it also helps answer the 'why' for so many people who feel this way.