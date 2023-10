He continued, saying, "I wasn't the most charming, confident, or attractive guy while growing up. In a bid for a relationship with girls my age at the time, I thought that I had to do these kind things and nice things for them to like me, to gain their validation. The kind of things you see in movies. Persistence through doing nice things would eventually win you the girl. All it led to were feelings of resentment when they eventually rejected me or got together with another person. I started to realize that the problem wasn't the girls — it was actually me. I started working on myself instead of trying to gain external validation. I guess I classify myself as someone who's matured from that phase now."