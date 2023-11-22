8.

"I’m a dentist. Here’s the lowdown on toothpaste. As long as it has fluoride, they are all basically the same. When I was in dental school, the Colgate lady came by and said that everything that says Colgate Total on it is exactly the same; the only difference is the packaging. So whether it says whitening, gum protection, or whatever else, it is all exactly the same. The exception is sensitivity toothpaste, which typically does have an extra active ingredient, KNO3, which helps with sensitivity. Don’t ever feel obligated to buy expensive toothpaste because you think it will be better for your teeth, just buy whatever you like best."