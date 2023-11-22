Skip To Content
19 Shocking Industry Secrets From People Who Have Seen It All Firsthand

"Former industry: commercial radio. It's never caller five. It's the caller who sounds best on air."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

I think we can all agree that working in certain industries makes you realize things you would have otherwise never known. So, Reddit user u/WoOoOoOoShHhHh recently asked people to share industry secrets in the field they work in. Here are some of the top responses...

NBC

1. "I design slot machines for casinos...don’t play slots."

Closeup of a slot machine
Welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/psychfan5

2. "I'm a server. No matter how much we insist it's 'okay' that you are keeping the entire restaurant open after we've closed, please know we are 100% lying. We will get fired if we deviate from anything other than pure delight that you are keeping us from going home. We dread it. Please don't believe us."

A waitress serving a table
Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

u/breadandbirds

3. "I'm an attorney. The secret is to shut the fuck up."

Attorneys in a conference room
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

u/--IIII--------IIII--

4. "Auto insurance agent. Please, for the love of god, don’t tell auto insurance agents more than you have to. They ask you a question, just say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and answer the question as straight as you can. If you go on and on about your life story, you will probably end up saying something you don’t have to and making your rate higher or getting yourself declined. We WANT to get you that policy as cheap as possible, only tell us what we need to know and don’t say anything else."

An insurance worker typing on a laptop
Poca Wander Stock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

TheoLuminati

5. "In Microsoft Office, Word specifically, you can upload recorded interviews, and it will transcribe it, and it even has speaker one, speaker two, three, and four! Basically, eliminates a huge annoying part of the job."

&quot;Microsoft Surface&quot; home screen
Perry Knotts / Getty Images

u/AMW204

6. "The fruits and veggies you buy at the grocery store...wash them."

A man picking out produce in a grocery store
Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

u/mmmmpisghetti

7. "I’m a musician. It’s not really a secret, but 90% of our revenue is from merch. Spotify plays, show guarantees, etc., everything is menial in comparison to shirt sales. In fact, a big reason bands tour as often as possible is because we can sell more shirts when we’re in front of people."

Women taking a photo at a Coldplay concert
Mas Agung Wilis / AFP via Getty Images

u/loocaswoodland

8. "I’m a dentist. Here’s the lowdown on toothpaste. As long as it has fluoride, they are all basically the same. When I was in dental school, the Colgate lady came by and said that everything that says Colgate Total on it is exactly the same; the only difference is the packaging. So whether it says whitening, gum protection, or whatever else, it is all exactly the same. The exception is sensitivity toothpaste, which typically does have an extra active ingredient, KNO3, which helps with sensitivity. Don’t ever feel obligated to buy expensive toothpaste because you think it will be better for your teeth, just buy whatever you like best."

A toothpaste shelf in a store
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

u/therock21

9. "As a beginner counselor, I worked with a lot of children and adolescents. Consistently the discussion with my colleagues was how it was the parents who were the biggest problem and the kids were just adapting to a crazy environment."

A counselor talking to a young teen
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

u/Tellurine

10. "A lot of librarians will waive your fines if you have an excuse and you don’t ask too frequently, even large fines. Also, librarians DON’T CARE about your fines and aren’t judging you. Please come back. We personally have more fines than you. Librarians are ALWAYS overdue with their books."

People working in a library
Hill Street Studios / Getty Images

u/itsmeEloise

11. "Not an industry I work in per se, but I used to be in a sales role. One of my customers was a milk bottling plant. I was somewhat surprised that they were putting the exact same milk in both organic and non-organic cartons. Turns out, all of their milk is organic, but in order to not miss out on the sales of non-organic milk, they just bottle them differently and sell them at different prices."

A bottle-milking machine at work
Johnny Greig / Getty Images

u/Atworkwasalreadytake

12. "Former industry: commercial radio. It's never caller five. It's the caller who sounds best on air."

A microphone console
Gesundheit / Getty Images

u/DSlamAU

13. "I used to screen résumés for small companies. Job 'requirements' are more of a wish-list situation. Never let some unchecked boxes deter you from applying — you have no idea what the applicant pool is like. The biggest boon, especially at small companies, is someone who legitimately cares."

A person looking at a résumé
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

u/TwoPesetas

14. "The cheapest bottle of wine in the restaurant has the biggest markup."

Someone holding a bottle of merlot
Jupiterimages / Getty Images

u/ralimar

15. "Construction boy here. If your windows or sliding doors are tough to open and close, nine times out of ten, we put our own dish soap on tracks, and the thing works perfectly. It takes five minutes, and we charge $150. Dish soap, people, it's better than WD-40 sometimes."

Someone holding dish soap
Robin Gentry / Getty Images

lyckadese

16. "If you order a pizza but like to choose your own toppings, it’s often cheaper to choose an existing pizza like a Meat Supreme or something with loads of toppings, then swap out all the toppings for ones you want, than to go for the 'Create Your Own' option in the menu. Note, this is much less awkward if you order online than on the phone."

a supreme pizza
Burke / Getty Images

u/TannedCroissant

17. "I'm in the weight loss industry. This might be obvious, but most of our business comes from return clients after they've gained their weight back (and then some). To be clear, the plan isn't rigged to make you gain it back, but the fact that it happens easily as a result of dieting keeps us in business."

Someone stepping on a scale
Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

u/responsible_hedonist

18. "Former Bath & Body Works associate here. The scents they 'discontinue' will come back with a different name and new marketing. They’re just recycling the scents."

A Bath &amp;amp; Body Works store
Johnny Louis / Getty Images

u/xyenz08

19. "Teacher: The parents are more of a hassle than the students. I doubt that is a secret, but there it is..."

A teacher hugging a student
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

u/Mahaloth