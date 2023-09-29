"I’m someone who definitely would give a lot of it away to family, but there is not a single thing wrong with securing your future with it. These days, sadly, 5 million isn’t even that much. I really wish it was, since it’s still unobtainable for most of us, but more than 10 years ago, it was estimated that the average person would need more than 8 million to live comfortably for the rest of their lives without really smart investing plans. Do what is best for you and yours. I’d choose my wife and son over the rest of my family any day of the week."