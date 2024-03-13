Browse links
"Guys, this is why you need to get into fine dining serving..."
GET INTO FINE DINING ASAP. I only had 3 tables tonight. A 5.5 hour shift and it's the easiest money of my life. #finedining #servertok #whatimakeinaday
Replying to @Hardrock71 Imagine if you only saw a server in an upscale restaurant for your order, your drinks, & dropping the check. This isnt Europe. That server would immediately be fired. People expect more than just the very very minimum at this level. People skills, food/wine knowledge, multitasking, staying calm under pressure. So many skills required not everyone can do it. #finedining #servertok