BuzzFeed spoke to Kyle who weighed in, saying that if people didn't tip, there wouldn't be any incentive for him to perform his job well or go above and beyond for the customer. "When you remove tipping, it also removes the emotional connection you find when you go out to eat. If restaurant owners were required to give their servers a ‘flat dollar rate,’ there would be an obvious pay deduction, and it would be harder to find quality servers. In addition to a menu price increase, it would likely result in fewer servers working per shift which means slower and less tailored service," he said.