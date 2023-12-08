People Are Revealing The Shocking Things They Thought Everyone Knew, And I Guarantee A Lot Of These Will Be Enlightening To You

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the commonsense things they thought most people knew, but they did not. Here are the best responses...
1. "I’m amazed when people don’t know that even-numbered highways run east–west, and odd-numbered highways run north–south."
2. "One day at a restaurant, I was having a hard time getting the ketchup out of a glass, a Heinz ketchup bottle. I was getting ready to stick a butter knife in it when a friend of mine took the bottle out of my hand, tilted it over my plate, and tapped it directly on the number 57 on the side, and the ketchup came pouring out! Works every time."
3. "The days of the year shift one day ahead each year. So Dec. 7 this year is a Thursday, which means in 2024 it will be a Friday, and in 2025 it will be a Saturday. This applies to every single day in the calendar year, except for leap years."
4. "On plastic wrap and aluminum foil boxes, there are punch tabs on the sides that hold the roll in place."
5. "That being hydrated means your urine will be lighter/more clear. A lot of people don’t know that. Having to explain that to a 50-year-old is always fun. I'm a nurse."
6. "Did you know the voice of Tony the Tiger is the same voice for the Christmas song 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch'?" His name is Thurl Ravenscroft.
7. "It's almost always against the law not to have a house number. It is imperative for 911/EMT/police and fire departments."
8. "The left lane on the interstate is for *fast* drivers and passing. The right lane is for the *slow* drivers."
9. "When walking — like down an aisle or on a sidewalk — always stay to your right. This will allow people to pass easily and avoid that awkward sidestep thing or being in the middle blocking everyone."
10. "Christmas is in the summertime in the Southern Hemisphere. Seems logical and something everyone knows, but some dupes think it’s snowing in South America in December."
11. "When tying a knot, you can keep the strings tighter if, after the first cross of them, you turn them perpendicular to the string direction and then complete the knot."
13. "'Loosen' and 'unloosen' mean exactly the same thing. Look it up in any dictionary."
14. "Rolling your eyes just means looking up; it doesn’t mean physically rolling them in a circle."
15. "I had no idea that if you swipe on a locked iPhone screen, the camera pops up."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.