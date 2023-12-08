Skip To Content
People Are Revealing The Shocking Things They Thought Everyone Knew, And I Guarantee A Lot Of These Will Be Enlightening To You

"Did you know the voice of Tony the Tiger is the same voice for the Christmas song 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch'?"

Krista Torres
BuzzFeed Staff

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the commonsense things they thought most people knew, but they did not. Here are the best responses...

1. "I’m amazed when people don’t know that even-numbered highways run east–west, and odd-numbered highways run north–south."

Circuitous and connected highways
Karl Hendon / Getty Images

leejelinek

2. "One day at a restaurant, I was having a hard time getting the ketchup out of a glass, a Heinz ketchup bottle. I was getting ready to stick a butter knife in it when a friend of mine took the bottle out of my hand, tilted it over my plate, and tapped it directly on the number 57 on the side, and the ketchup came pouring out! Works every time."

A table with a ketchup bottle, salt and pepper, and glasses on it
Henrik Sorensen / Getty Images

jmacxjr

3. "The days of the year shift one day ahead each year. So Dec. 7 this year is a Thursday, which means in 2024 it will be a Friday, and in 2025 it will be a Saturday. This applies to every single day in the calendar year, except for leap years."

A calendar showing December 2023, with small pine trees next to it
Nora Carol Photography / Getty Images

kaitlynr43e8b924e

4. "On plastic wrap and aluminum foil boxes, there are punch tabs on the sides that hold the roll in place."

A person unrolling aluminum foil
Grace Cary / Getty Images

QTRayvn

5. "That being hydrated means your urine will be lighter/more clear. A lot of people don’t know that. Having to explain that to a 50-year-old is always fun. I'm a nurse."

A glass with lighter liquid (marked &quot;hydrated&quot;) and another with rust-colored liquid (dehydrated)
Science Photo Library / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

KaraWest1

6. "Did you know the voice of Tony the Tiger is the same voice for the Christmas song 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch'?" His name is Thurl Ravenscroft.

Mr Grinch in a parade
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for Associated Television International

lowes2939

7. "It's almost always against the law not to have a house number. It is imperative for 911/EMT/police and fire departments."

A house number &quot;13&quot;
Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

pjcpagan

8. "The left lane on the interstate is for *fast* drivers and passing. The right lane is for the *slow* drivers."

Overhead shot of a highway
Artur Debat / Getty Images

stephanieseale84

9. "When walking — like down an aisle or on a sidewalk — always stay to your right. This will allow people to pass easily and avoid that awkward sidestep thing or being in the middle blocking everyone."

A woman walking her dog
Jessica Peterson / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

shannonj4a58c523a

10. "Christmas is in the summertime in the Southern Hemisphere. Seems logical and something everyone knows, but some dupes think it’s snowing in South America in December."

Konart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

iconoclast10

11. "When tying a knot, you can keep the strings tighter if, after the first cross of them, you turn them perpendicular to the string direction and then complete the knot."

Close-up of a knot
Richard Drury / Getty Images

julid483f13f8d

12. "Antibiotics don't work on viruses."

A person taking pills out of a container
Trevor Williams / Getty Images

lmclaughlin

13. "'Loosen' and 'unloosen' mean exactly the same thing. Look it up in any dictionary."

Close-up of a thumbs-up
Issarawat Tattong / Getty Images

sillykid41

14. "Rolling your eyes just means looking up; it doesn’t mean physically rolling them in a circle."

Close-up of a woman rolling her eyes
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc. / Getty Images

fuzzycaterpillar0

15. "I had no idea that if you swipe on a locked iPhone screen, the camera pops up."

Close-up of a person holding up their phone to take a picture
D3sign / Getty Images

anner2991

Do you have any other simple facts to drop?! Let us know in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.