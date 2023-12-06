What Is The Common Sense Thing You Thought Everyone Knew But Found Out They Did Not?

Community·Posted on Dec 6, 2023What Is The Common Sense Thing You Thought Everyone Knew But Found Out They Did Not?The more you know!by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Ah, common sense. It is different for everyone. So, today, we want to know a basic thing you know that you eventually figured out most people don't know. Iparraguirre Recio / Getty Images For example, some people may not know that odd and even addresses are on the opposite sides of the street. Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto Were you aware that you can't just milk a cow whenever? Cows have to give birth before they can produce milk! Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF Did you know you are supposed to turn your lights on when it is raining? Ollo / Getty Images And speaking of cars, were you aware that the arrow next to your gas pump symbol on your dash tells you what side of the car your tank is on? Jlende / Getty Images/iStockphoto So, tell us what fact you know that most people don't! Drop your responses in the comments and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!