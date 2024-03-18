A man named Jonathon Walters has been going viral with his trivia quizzes on TikTok...but his most recent one has caught the attention of over 7 million people. See if you can get all five answers right below and then we will discuss!
People weren't scared to admit their defeat.
But, the main question people were getting wrong is about how many planets there are.
Because so many are convinced Pluto should be included!
AND THEY WANT JUSTICE FOR PLUTO.
So, we spoke to Jonathon Walters, who is a college Director of Learning Innovation and Design, to learn more. "I love learning and have an undergraduate degree in elementary education and three master's degrees: Master of Education in Learning Technology, Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Science in Marketing," he said.
Jonathon loves sharing his passion for trivia on TikTok where he has a following of over 176,000. He said trivia games are his favorite, and he and his family play them to pass time on roadtrips. So, after seeing some other trivia creators on TikTok, he decided to make his own.
He often uses random objects — like a toilet bowl cleaner — as his microphone and does many other quizzes, like the word pronunciation one below:
Ok, on to the Pluto discussion. "The question about how many planets there are definitely causes some unintentional stir," said Jonathon, after explaining that Pluto IS a planet but was deemed a dwarf planet nearly 18 years ago. On August 24, 2006, the International Astronomical Union demoted Pluto as the ninth planet to one of the dwarf planets.
So, there are, in fact, only eight planets today. You can take his "Is Pluto a Planet" quiz below if you're still upset learning about Pluto's demotion. Let us know what you get in the comments!