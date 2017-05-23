Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
  30. Sitemap

This Is What It's Like To Have People Think You're The Victim Of A Terror Attack

After the Manchester attack, numerous photos circulated of victims, many people – including children – who weren't even there.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday night, people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena when an explosion occurred in the foyer, killing numerous people.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Following the attack, a picture claiming to show people who were missing after Manchester incident circulated on social media.

Twitter: @LVNancy

But versions of the collage actually contain a mix of missing persons and fake victims.

Daily Mail/Twitter
@DailyMailUK Majority of these people aren't missing. 3 have been confirmed not missing
Brandon Maltz @PrODiiGY_SmAsh

@DailyMailUK Majority of these people aren't missing. 3 have been confirmed not missing

Reply Retweet Favorite

While it remains unclear where the collage originated, many of the fake victims included in it are known to 4chan and right-wing trolls.

boards.4chan.org

The photos were discussed on /pol/ shortly after being shared. Users made suggestions for people who should appear in the faked images.

Other images included in the collages include the founder of 4chan, a teen with a brain injury, and murdered 17-year-old Jayden Parkison.
boards.4chan.org

Other images included in the collages include the founder of 4chan, a teen with a brain injury, and murdered 17-year-old Jayden Parkison.

Some of those included in the collage quickly brushed off the rumors.

Just woke up to my phone being overwhelmed with messages! I am safe & I wasn't at the concert. Thoughts are with ev… https://t.co/YY1JPqKDt9
Tom @ProSyndicate

Just woke up to my phone being overwhelmed with messages! I am safe & I wasn't at the concert. Thoughts are with ev… https://t.co/YY1JPqKDt9

Reply Retweet Favorite

For others this was less easy: Mexican journalist Andrea Noel, stated on her Twitter that she believed her inclusion in the collages was a deliberate act of trolling due to her current notoriety in the Mexican press.

As
Andrea Noel ϟ @metabolizedjunk

As "anti-feminazi" trolls report me missing in #Manchester, a misogynist radio host in #Mexico is harassing me live… https://t.co/Q36d7ZepN5

Reply Retweet Favorite

Noel told BuzzFeed News her inclusion forms part of a long campaign of harassment from online trolls.

"Compared to the thousands of rape and death threats I've received, this is almost comical," she said. "I think it's absolutely horrible that trolls would take advantage of such a tragic, confusing, and desperate time."

However other people's inclusion in the online rumors are unclear. Gemma Devine – the 12-year-old daughter of 46-year-old photographer and blogger Rachel Devine from Melbourne, Australia – found her picture in one of the collages spread across the internet.

Facebook: sesameellis

Rachel Levine told BuzzFeed News she was at home recovering from surgery when she started receiving messages asking about Gemma's safety. She said she has no idea why her daughter was targeted.

The account which shared Gemma's photo @coIumbusohio appears to have been deactivated.
Twitter: @FPLGuide00

The account which shared Gemma's photo @coIumbusohio appears to have been deactivated.

"I didn't really understand at first because it is Gem, but she was safely at school... In Australia," she said. "I looked and her photo was everywhere. From the top image on The Daily Mail to tv stations' FB page in Australia."

Rachel Devine

Devine then posted on her Facebook page, confirming that Gemma was safe and asking for her photo to no longer be circulated.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: racheldevine

Devine said that although she is glad she has been able to squash rumors around her daughter's safety, her "heart breaks" for the families actually affected by the tragedy, whose suffering could be worsened by fake news: "They don't need people preying on them with false stories when their real children did not return from a night out at a concert."

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App