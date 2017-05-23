People Think This Performance On The Night Of The Manchester Attack Now Has New Meaning

Fans of Ariana Grande are sharing a video of her performing her track "One Last Time" shortly before the attack on Manchester Arena, which killed 22 attendees and injured dozens more.
Twitter user @samanthabarlow_, who attended the concert last night, shared the video on her page, saying the events after the concert had given new meaning to the song for her.
Fans of Grande began sharing the video, sending their thoughts to those affected and commenting on the atmosphere in the arena before the night's tragic events.
Many have used social media to spread information about the attack, as well as numerous tributes to the victims. Grande tweeted shortly after the attack, saying she is "so so sorry."
A full version of the performance is available here.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
