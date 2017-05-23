Sections

People Think This Performance On The Night Of The Manchester Attack Now Has New Meaning

Fans say the song "One Last Time" has taken on new significance following Monday's incident.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Fans of Ariana Grande are sharing a video of her performing her track "One Last Time" shortly before the attack on Manchester Arena, which killed 22 attendees and injured dozens more.

But look how happy Ariana looked tonight, can't imagine how she must feel about everything☹☹
samantha @samanthabarlow_

But look how happy Ariana looked tonight, can't imagine how she must feel about everything☹☹

Reply Retweet Favorite

Twitter user @samanthabarlow_, who attended the concert last night, shared the video on her page, saying the events after the concert had given new meaning to the song for her.

One Last Time now gives me such a heavy heart💔
samantha @samanthabarlow_

One Last Time now gives me such a heavy heart💔 https://t.co/QlFfYHjojj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans of Grande began sharing the video, sending their thoughts to those affected and commenting on the atmosphere in the arena before the night's tragic events.

I listen now and I feel like there's a double meaning. this used to be one of my favorite nostalgic songs, don't kn…
kelsey @larrycultura

I listen now and I feel like there's a double meaning. this used to be one of my favorite nostalgic songs, don't kn… https://t.co/ZDykv2ScFX

Reply Retweet Favorite
One last time, after that I'll let you go.... the lyrics made my cry even harder oh my god
A R I A N A @Xkissesari

One last time, after that I'll let you go.... the lyrics made my cry even harder oh my god https://t.co/gGhFEoHQFR

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is truly heart breaking, and the fact that it's this song makes it all the more horrifying. 😢
legend. @lucifergrande

This is truly heart breaking, and the fact that it's this song makes it all the more horrifying. 😢 https://t.co/sbFX6ZDe32

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many have used social media to spread information about the attack, as well as numerous tributes to the victims. Grande tweeted shortly after the attack, saying she is "so so sorry."

The whole crowd singing along to
GE❤GAGA @genaths25

The whole crowd singing along to "One Last Time" makes my heart ache. #PrayForManchester 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
The crowd singing
Marta✨ @KianJcftRussett

The crowd singing "One last time" just made me even more broken. #Manchester

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can't listen to One Last Time the same ever again. The lyrics have a completely different meaning now
maha @mercyonmaha

I can't listen to One Last Time the same ever again. The lyrics have a completely different meaning now

Reply Retweet Favorite

A full version of the performance is available here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

