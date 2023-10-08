  • Poll badge
  • Quiz badge
  • Harry Potter badge

A True "Harry Potter" Fan Will Have Exceedingly Strong Opinions On These Questions, So Tell Me Yours

Picking the worst Dursley has got to be one of the hardest things I've ever done.

klosis
by klosis

Community Contributor

BuzzFeed Community Team
Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

Editor's Note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate to an amazing UK-based charity here.

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community