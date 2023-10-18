Community·Updated on Oct 19, 2023These Are The 10 Stupidest Horror Movie Moments That Had Me Yelling, Kicking, And Screaming At The ScreenDon't even get me STARTED on The Ring.by kiimmiiCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink I don't know why, but I just can't watch a horror movie without yelling at the dumb choices people make. Here are 10 moments of stupidity in particular that seriously ticked me off: Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Dimension Films 1. Jeepers Creepers (2001) — Why go into the pipe? United Artists Jeepers Creepers had me yelling at the screen the entire movie like a madman! But let's be honest: the situation could have been avoided if Darry and Trish had just called the cops. Instead, they decide to play detective and crawl into an old pipe after witnessing a suspicious act. I mean, who does that?! It's like they were asking for trouble. But hey, that's what makes horror movies so thrilling — the characters always seem to make the worst decisions possible. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF United Artists 2. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) — Why did she stop running!? Columbia Pictures Okay, so imagine this: you're being chased by some creepy dude with a massive hook, and you know that he's a killer because you've seen it with your own eyes. What do you do? Obviously, you run like your life depends on it! But in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Helen gets totally distracted by a marching band and thinks she's in the clear. Like, seriously?! She stops for no good reason at all! And what happens? She ends up dead. So, if you ever find yourself in a life-or-death situation, take a cue from Helen's mistake and just keep running. Trust me, it's way smarter than stopping to check out a marching band. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Columbia Pictures 3. Jaws (1975) — Seriously! Why didn't the mayor close the beach? Universal Pictures When a dead body washed up on the shore, you would think that Mayor Larry Vaughn would think of the people and close the beaches — but nope! He's all about the money; he doesn't care if people start talking. He's so full of himself that he thinks they've already caught the killer shark, and everything's cool. But surprise, surprise, they didn't! In scary movies, someone always makes dumb choices, but it's even worse in Jaws because it doesn't just affect him! One dude with a big ego, and now everyone's in deep trouble! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Pictures 4. Hereditary (2018) — Why are you even bringing the kid along?! A24 So, here's the deal. Taking your little sis to a house party? It's not the most brilliant move, especially if she has food allergies and you plan to bail on her to get high with your buddies. But guess what? Peter did it anyway because he lied to his mom about some school thing, and she forced him to bring her. And guess what happened next? Said sister had a major allergic reaction to the food at the party, and think, who had to drive her to the hospital? Yep, Peter himself — even though he was stoned. But hey, no need to lose your head, right? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF A24 5. Zombieland (2009) — Why pull a prank in an apocalypse?! Columbia Pictures So, during this whole zombie apocalypse thing, Bill Murray decides to dress up like one of the undead to, you know, blend in and stuff. That's a pretty smart move, right? He didn't think it through when he started approaching other survivors with his zombie makeup on. I mean, these guys were armed and ready to defend themselves. Even after getting whacked with a golf club by Wichita, Murray still thought it would be a good idea to scare Columbus. And guess what? He got shot! Talk about making dumb choices! Being a comedian like Bill Murray means you can't resist pulling pranks, even during an apocalypse. But seriously, he should've known better. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Columbia Pictures 6. A Quiet Place (2018) — Why keep having kids?! Paramount Pictures I get it. When people are in love, they do the deed that leads to making babies. I get that. And I also understand that when you experience loss, you want to fill those big holes in your heart. BUT, seriously, deciding to have a baby while being chased by creatures drawn to noise is just plain dumb, and that's all I'm gonna say about it! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures 7. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) — Why pick up a sketchy hitchhiker?! Bryanston Distributing Company Okay, here we go again with another horror flick where the main characters pull off something idiotic. But seriously, picking up a creepy stranger on the side of the road has got to be one of the more dumb moves. I know it was the '70s, and it was "a different time," but come on. This guy looks sketchy as hell?! And get this: there was even a sign nearby warning them not to pick up hitchhikers. But of course, who needs signs, right? They're just there to be ignored! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Bryanston Distributing Company 8. The Ring (2002) — Why watch the tape?? DreamWorks Pictures This American version of a classic Japanese horror flick significantly impacted the genre when it came out. It also brought back the internet's obsession with chain mail. In the heart of The Ring lies this weird tape that everyone's been warned not to watch because it'll straight-up kill you. But of course, like a bunch of idiots gawping at a crash on the freeway, the characters in the movie just had to see what the hell was up with that tape. Did they seriously think some creepy girl would crawl out of the TV and drag them to hell? No, of course not, but that's precisely what went down. So, moral of the story: maybe it's best to do everything you're told to, ya know? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF DreamWorks Pictures 9. Saw (2004) — Why not try and reach for the phone WITH THE SAW?! Twisted Pictures In Saw, Lawrence and Adam wake up in a strange room without recollecting how they got there. Each is chained down, so they can't move far. It's eventually revealed a serial killer, Jigsaw, is behind this. He has plans for the duo, but we have yet to determine what. Ultimately, Lawrence chooses to saw off his foot to grab the random phone just out of reach. Here's the problem with this, though. The phone was just out of reach; if only he had a tool to grab it. Oh, wait, he did! He literally had a SAW long enough to pull the phone towards him!!! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Twisted Pictures 10. And multiple titles — Why summon them when you know what happens!!!!!!!? Universal Pictures Okay, so this one works for a few, and it's annoying every single damn time! Seriously, if you know that saying Bloody Mary/Candyman/Beetlejuice, or whatever, summons them, why the hell would you do it?! Just for kicks? I get it; like in The Ring, they weren't entirely sure what would happen, but seriously, why even take the chance? I know it's just a movie, and I should probably just relax, but it's infuriating. Do these people walk directly into oncoming traffic, too? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Pictures