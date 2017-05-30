Sections

This "House Of Cards" Quiz Will Determine Which Character Represents Your Inner Badass

“Democracy is so overrated.” —Frank Underwood

Posted on
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Netflix

  2. Netflix
    Remy
    Via Netflix
    Remy
    Raymond Tusk
    Via Netflix
    Raymond Tusk
    Freddie
    Via Netflix
    Freddie
    Jackie Sharp
    Via Netflix
    Jackie Sharp
    Doug
    Via Netflix
    Doug
    Hacker Guy
    Via Netflix
    Hacker Guy

  3. Netflix

  4. Netflix
    Via Netflix
    Via Netflix
    Via Netflix
    Via Netflix

  5. Netflix
    Rowing
    Via Netflix
    Rowing
    Figurines
    Via Netflix
    Figurines
    Hacker
    Via Netflix
    Hacker

  6. Netflix
    Zoe Barnes
    Zoe Barnes
    Meechum
    Meechum
    Thomas Yates
    Thomas Yates
    Peter Russo
    Peter Russo
    Lucas
    Lucas
    Christina Gallagher
    Christina Gallagher

This "House Of Cards" Quiz Will Determine Which Character Represents Your Inner Badass

You got: Frank Underwood

You are a real BOSS just like Frank, and a natural born leader. You are focused, strategic, and very, very smart. Hard work, determination, and perseverance are tools you use to get what you want. Taking "no" for an answer is completely out of the question.

Frank Underwood
Netflix
You got: Claire Underwood

You're a total badass just like Claire. You are stylish, gorgeous, and always have a plan B. You're always there to help out people you love, but at the end of the day, you keep your best interest in mind.

Claire Underwood
Netflix
You got: Remy

You demand trust and respect from those around you. Your circle is tight but your sources are wide. You're well liked by many, and people come to you for advice whenever they need it and you always deliver.

Remy
Netflix
You got: Zoe Barnes

You're curious, always looking for the real answers to things and trying to get to the bottom of what's going on

Zoe Barnes
Netflix
You got: Doug

You get shit done! You are typically the brains behind the operation and are always willing to help out your friends in need. You're also extremely trustworthy, and people can always rely on you.

Doug
Netflix
