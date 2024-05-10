Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton
Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton and prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, have given us some of our favorite regency-era romances.
With the arrival of Season 3 in just a few days, it’s fitting to rank the most romantic storylines of the series so far!
10. Colin Bridgerton and Marina
9. Benedict Bridgerton and Genevieve Delacroix
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
See our Bridgerton Discussions
8. Theo and Eloise
7. Colin and Penelope
6. Will and Alice Mondrich
5. Edmund and Violet Bridgerton
4. Brimsley and Reynolds
3. Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett
2. Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton
1. George III and Queen Charlotte
Do you agree or disagree with our list? Let us know what you think and which Bridgerton couples won your heart in the comments below!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Bridgerton conversation instead
See the Discussions