    We Ranked The Top 10 "Bridgerton" Couples And Romantic Storylines, And Wow, There's Not A Couple I DON'T Like

    This show is just FULL of couples to ship.

    Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton and prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, have given us some of our favorite regency-era romances.

    Stills from a period drama showing two couples in a ballroom setting, dressed in formal historical attire, engaged in dance
    With the arrival of Season 3 in just a few days, it’s fitting to rank the most romantic storylines of the series so far!

    Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington, in a Regency-era dress, looking pensive during a scene
    While we're only three of eight Bridgerton siblings in, more love stories will blossom. Shonda Rhimes is not new to creating compelling characters, but let's dive into the Bridgerton romances that have captivated us the most.

    10. Colin Bridgerton and Marina

    The genuine friendship between these two was the best part of this romance. Even through a television screen, it was clear that there was genuine respect and care for one another. With the revelation of Marina's secret pregnancy and the romantic spark fizzling out (along with her character in Season 2), they mutually decided to stay friends.

    9. Benedict Bridgerton and Genevieve Delacroix

    Though never anything official, their flirty interactions made fans feel giddy. The undeniable chemistry and sexual tension were palpable but fizzled out by the beginning of Season 2. Benedict's indifference to social norms with Geneive's liberated, girlboss attitude would've made for an exciting pair, but it wasn't meant to be!

    8. Theo and Eloise

    Two actors in period costume facing each other with a romantic gaze in a dimly-lit vintage setting
    Netflix

    Young love can be so warm and pure — especially compared to some of the more R-rated moments of the show. The initial tension creates a good storyline, with Eloise seeming to have met her match in Theo's rebelliousness. Coming from different social classes, the pair could have learned much from one another, but this difference kept this budding romance from reaching its full potential.

    7. Colin and Penelope

    Two characters from the series &quot;Bridgerton&quot; in a period room, the woman in an elaborate gown, the man in formal wear
    Netflix

    As we know, Colin and Penelope will be the focus of the upcoming third season of Bridgerton. Luckily, we already have some backstory of the pair’s relationship. These two have been great friends for a while, coming to each other for advice or laughs. Is there a possibility for this friendship to be more? Penelope’s subtle hints to Colin have gone unnoticed, but fans are excited to see their undeniable chemistry taken to the next level.

    6. Will and Alice Mondrich

    A woman embraces a man from behind, both dressed in period attire, in a tender moment indoors
    Netflix

    Will and Alice are not members of high society, making their love more relatable to viewers. They're both hardworking and supportive of one another and would do almost anything to make the other happy. While they've had their fair share of drama, they could still give off #couplegoals!

    5. Edmund and Violet Bridgerton

    Netflix

    Though we don't see much of their love story, it's clear from how Violet and the rest of the Bridgertons speak about Edmund that he was a devoted father and loving husband. Even though they had an arranged marriage, one might say fate brought them together. Over time, they became completely enamored with each other and grew to raise a big, loving family. Years after his death, Violet struggled to cope with losing her soulmate unexpectedly, and their love story set a high standard for their children.

    4. Brimsley and Reynolds

    Netflix

    Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Love Story explored the franchise’s first gay romance between the Queen’s hand, Brimsley, and the King’s secretary, Reynolds. Though initially bumping heads due to their loyalty to their respective royals, this pair could not help but fall in love with one another. Unfortunately, their love affair remained hidden, as Regency-era England society forbade same-sex relationships. The added secrecy and their royal duties proved too much for the pairing to maintain a relationship, but the love they shared lasted a lifetime.

    3. Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Bassett

    Woman and man in period clothing gaze at each other with a park scene behind them
    Netflix

    Our OG Bridgerton romance set the tone from the start! The take on the classic "fake relationship" won over many fans and kept us wanting to come back for more. Simon's "I burn for you" monologue is still embedded in our brains!

    2. Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton

    Two characters from Bridgerton, a man in a period coat and a woman in a pink dress, sit together outdoors with smiles
    Netflix

    Going into Season 2 of Bridgerton, fans wondered how the focus on a new couple could surpass the burning love story of Daphne and Simon. Yet, the most satisfying slow burn comes from Kate and Anthony. These two had an undeniable spark when first meeting each other. Though almost immediately after bumping heads, this made for a great enemies-to-lovers-trope. The intense" hatred" these two felt for each other only masked a fiery passion and desire they couldn't act on. From longing glances, gentle touches, and even sniffs of Kate's scent, this pair could hardly be in a room with one another without sparks flying. Once they finally admitted their feelings for each other, fans rejoiced in seeing true love prevail.

    1. George III and Queen Charlotte

    Man in period costume reaching out to woman in garden dress, both standing amidst flowers
    Netflix

    Though we saw glimpses of the king and queen’s romance on the main show, Queen Charlotte’s prequel dived deeper into their backstory. The show explored loving a partner with great responsibility and legacy but also with mental health issues. This struck a chord with many viewers as their story tackled a unique topic for television. We witnessed this couple develop patience, trust, and vulnerability in an intense relationship. Their sweet but tragic romance showed a depth that set it apart from other romances in the show, winning the hearts of Bridgerton fans as the romantic couple to root for the most.

    Do you agree or disagree with our list? Let us know what you think and which Bridgerton couples won your heart in the comments below!

