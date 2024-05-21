Hot Topic
It's Bridgerton season, baby! After two years, the show is back with Season 3, which focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as he finally realizes his feelings for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
The friends-to-lovers story between Colin and Pen is so juicy, and it all culminates in the infamous carriage scene from the books, where Colin finally acts on his feelings for Penelope after they shared a kiss a few episodes prior.
The carriage scene is one of the moments from Julia Quinn's novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton that fans were eagerly awaiting to see adapted, and Luke, Nicola, and the entire team knocked it out of the park.
So, here are just 13 behind-the-scenes facts about the making of this iconic Bridgerton moment:
1. First, the carriage scene was filmed over the course of three days. Luke said, "There was a different energy on set that day," as everyone was anticipating finally filming such a memorable moment from Julia Quinn's book.
2. The moment was filmed on one of the many soundstages Bridgerton uses. In order to get the illusion of the carriage moving, a bunch of crew members were simply shaking it from the outside.
3. Due to the confines of the carriage, a cameraperson couldn't fit inside the vehicle, so the camera was set up, and then Luke and Nicola were left alone, with the director and crew watching on monitors from outside.
4. As a result, while filming the scene, Nicola revealed that she and Luke didn't hear the director yell "cut" at one point, so they just kept making out and going for it. "So [the crew] were all looking at us in the monitors, being like, 'What are they doing? What are they doing?'" she added.
5. Nicola said there was a lot of trust between her and Luke during the filming. She said, "We had so much control, we felt really empowered. We knew what points we had to hit, but it didn't feel stilted or choreographed."
6. They filmed "multiple versions" of the carriage scene, which allowed Luke and Nicola to play the scene "so many different ways," according to Luke. He added, "Which made it nice to watch it back and see the final editing to find out which take they went with."
7. The now-viral moment when Colin fixes Penelope's dress using only certain fingers after touching her was improvised by Luke during filming.
8. For Nicola, it was very important for Penelope to give Colin consent to touch her because she wanted to show that just because Pen is a virgin doesn't mean she isn't "aware of her body and where she wants him to touch her."
9. Nicola said when she read Romancing Mister Bridgerton years ago, the moment in the carriage scene that always stuck out to her was when Colin and Pen laugh together because it's "really magic because that's true intimacy." She wanted to make sure that came across in the adaptation, too.
10. Nicola revealed she had to be told to tone down the kissing a bit because "Penelope hasn't kissed anyone before," and they wanted to "hold it back a little" for future scenes when Pen is more experienced.
11. Out of all the songs featured in Season 3, showrunner Jess Brownell said the only one she specifically picked was "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull. After music supervisor Justin Kamps sent Jess a playlist of stringed quartet covers of popular songs, this one immediately stuck out. She said, "The second I heard it, I thought, This is a really sexy adaptation of the song."
12. Luke and Nicola said this scene was "big pressure" because they knew how important it was to fans and because it was "early on in the series as well."
13. And finally, one of Nicola's favorite moments from the whole sequence is when Colin proposes to Penelope after getting out of the carriage. Luke recalled, "She always says that to me, whenever we've watched it, 'I love that [moment] when you decide [to propose].'"
What did you think of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1? Tell us in the comments below!
Bridgerton Season 3 returns with brand-new episodes on June 13 on Netflix.
