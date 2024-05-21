"No, Pull Back A Little Bit": 13 "Bridgerton" Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About That Carriage Scene

The carriage scene between Colin and Penelope was filmed over the course of three days.

🐝 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1! 🐝

It's Bridgerton season, baby! After two years, the show is back with Season 3, which focuses on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as he finally realizes his feelings for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Close-up of a scene with Colin and Penelope about to kiss
Netflix

The friends-to-lovers story between Colin and Pen is so juicy, and it all culminates in the infamous carriage scene from the books, where Colin finally acts on his feelings for Penelope after they shared a kiss a few episodes prior.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, in period costumes, sit opposite each other in a dimly lit carriage scene from Bridgerton
Netflix

Episode 4, which features the carriage moment, was directed by Andrew Ahn, who previously directed Fire Island, and written by Lauren Gamble, who worked on Inventing Anna and How to Get Away with Murder.

The carriage scene is one of the moments from Julia Quinn's novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton that fans were eagerly awaiting to see adapted, and Luke, Nicola, and the entire team knocked it out of the park.

So, here are just 13 behind-the-scenes facts about the making of this iconic Bridgerton moment:

1. First, the carriage scene was filmed over the course of three days. Luke said, "There was a different energy on set that day," as everyone was anticipating finally filming such a memorable moment from Julia Quinn's book.

Colin telling Penelope that he prefers to be asleep because then he can dream of her
Netflix

Luke added to Vanity Fair, "We were locked in a carriage together with cameras outside. So it felt kind of real. It did feel intimate. It’s very honest."

2. The moment was filmed on one of the many soundstages Bridgerton uses. In order to get the illusion of the carriage moving, a bunch of crew members were simply shaking it from the outside.

Penelope telling Colin that she would very much like to be more than friends
Netflix

Nicola told The Today Show, "It was on a soundstage, actually. With a bunch of burly dudes shaking it on the outside."

3. Due to the confines of the carriage, a cameraperson couldn't fit inside the vehicle, so the camera was set up, and then Luke and Nicola were left alone, with the director and crew watching on monitors from outside.

A close-up of Colin getting ready to kiss Penelope in a carriage
Netflix

"We knew what we were doing and the general choreography of it. But it started to feel really long," Nicola said to Netflix's Tudum.

4. As a result, while filming the scene, Nicola revealed that she and Luke didn't hear the director yell "cut" at one point, so they just kept making out and going for it. "So [the crew] were all looking at us in the monitors, being like, 'What are they doing? What are they doing?'" she added.

Colin and Penelope kissing in a carriage
Netflix

Nicola continued, telling The Today Show, "And the director had to come over and be like, 'WHAT WERE YOU DOING!? I told you to stop!'"

5. Nicola said there was a lot of trust between her and Luke during the filming. She said, "We had so much control, we felt really empowered. We knew what points we had to hit, but it didn't feel stilted or choreographed."

Colin and Penelope kissing in a carriage
Netflix

She continued, telling The Today Show, "We just were like, I trust you, you trust me, let's do this. Let's make it the best it can be."

6. They filmed "multiple versions" of the carriage scene, which allowed Luke and Nicola to play the scene "so many different ways," according to Luke. He added, "Which made it nice to watch it back and see the final editing to find out which take they went with."

Colin and Penelope kissing in a carriage
Netflix

Nicola added to Shondaland that watching back the carriage scene she feels it "flows so well," and it was great to see how director Andrew Ahn and the editors put different takes together for the final version.

7. The now-viral moment when Colin fixes Penelope's dress using only certain fingers after touching her was improvised by Luke during filming.

Colin fixing Penelope&#x27;s dress using only two fingers while she stares at him
Netflix

In response to a viral tweet about the small gesture, director Andrew Ahn tweeted, "I wish I could take credit for this incredible moment of… physical authenticity, but I did not give this piece of direction. It was all Luke Newton!"

8. For Nicola, it was very important for Penelope to give Colin consent to touch her because she wanted to show that just because Pen is a virgin doesn't mean she isn't "aware of her body and where she wants him to touch her."

A close-up of Colin&#x27;s hand feeling up Penelope&#x27;s thigh, and the duo then looking at each other
Netflix

Nicola told Vanity Fair, "It’s lovely because it’s so easy to see virgins on TV portrayed in a way that they’re, like, terrified and have no agency, but that’s not the case. The consent is managed so beautifully, and that’s down to the writing and the brilliant Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator, because we want it to seem like it’s not teacher-student anymore. We’re in this together. It’s the first time that they completely see each other, and they’re on a level, and it’s like, Let’s go."

9. Nicola said when she read Romancing Mister Bridgerton years ago, the moment in the carriage scene that always stuck out to her was when Colin and Pen laugh together because it's "really magic because that's true intimacy." She wanted to make sure that came across in the adaptation, too.

Colin asking Penelope if the carriage drive could keep driving, then the duo laughing
Netflix

Speaking about the adorable moment when Colin says, "Could the carriage driver not keep on driving?" and the duo laugh, Luke said to Shondaland, "That’s what we really loved about this season, diving into the comedy side of things, the rom-com element of their relationship."

10. Nicola revealed she had to be told to tone down the kissing a bit because "Penelope hasn't kissed anyone before," and they wanted to "hold it back a little" for future scenes when Pen is more experienced.

A close-up of Colin and Penelope kissing in a carriage
Netflix

Nicola explained to Shondaland, "Especially as grown adults, you forget. Like, we would be a little more confident than they would be. Even with a kiss, they would tell us that we seemed like we’ve kissed before. And I was like, 'Not to brag, I totally have.'"

She also said they learned how to kiss "prettier" on screen, adding, "Also, what we learned, and it was quite funny, is that sometimes what feels good for kissing in real life doesn’t look as good on-screen! So, we were smushing our faces together, and they were like, 'No, pull back a little bit, and then it will look prettier.'"

11. Out of all the songs featured in Season 3, showrunner Jess Brownell said the only one she specifically picked was "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull. After music supervisor Justin Kamps sent Jess a playlist of stringed quartet covers of popular songs, this one immediately stuck out. She said, "The second I heard it, I thought, This is a really sexy adaptation of the song."

Colin and Penelope kissing in a carriage as &quot;Give Me Everything&quot; plays
Netflix

"I never thought I would pick a Pitbull song for a sexy moment, but the build of it just works perfectly," she added to Vanity Fair.

12. Luke and Nicola said this scene was "big pressure" because they knew how important it was to fans and because it was "early on in the series as well."

A close-up of Penelope feeling Colin&#x27;s hair and cheek
Netflix

Since Bridgerton began, Luke and Nicola have heard about fans anticipating the carriage scene. "And the fans are horny little devils," Nicola hilariously said in an interview with Netflix. "And they used to send us pictures of carriages constantly and carriages rocking. So this has to be both beautiful, touching, romantic, and sexy, which is a lot of things."

13. And finally, one of Nicola's favorite moments from the whole sequence is when Colin proposes to Penelope after getting out of the carriage. Luke recalled, "She always says that to me, whenever we've watched it, 'I love that [moment] when you decide [to propose].'"

Colin asking Penelope, &quot;For God&#x27;s sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?&quot;
Netflix

Luke continued, telling Vanity Fair, "One of my favorite things about the proposal is the way that it’s written because it just represents their relationship. He’s done the declaration of love. He’s been open and honest about it. And then the comedy of it is just brilliant."

What did you think of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1? Tell us in the comments below!

Bridgerton Season 3 returns with brand-new episodes on June 13 on Netflix.

