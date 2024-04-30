12 Satisfying Moments Of Justice When Terrible Characters Got Exactlyyy What They Deserved

Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 8 hours ago12 Satisfying Moments Of Justice When Terrible Characters Got Exactlyyy What They Deserved"Warner graduated without honors, without a girlfriend, and without any job offers." Nice.by Kelsie HammondBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Warner — Legally Blonde MGM Distribution Co. I feel a divine feminine spirit within me grow stronger every time I rewatch Legally Blonde and witness the downfall of this entitled white man. He started out with a whole lot of nerve and ended up with absolutely nothing. The fact that he broke up with Elle before he left for Harvard Law School because she wasn't ~serious~ enough (and let's be real, he was implying that she was dumb) is deliciously ironic after she goes to Harvard and slays so hard that she becomes the valedictorian. What, like it's hard? 2. Fiona — A Cinderella Story Warner Bros The evil stepmother from A Cinderella Story terrorized her late husband's orphaned daughter in so many ways. As if stealing her house and family business wasn't wicked enough, she treated her like a servant, insulted her looks and intelligence, and even forged her college acceptance letter into a rejection. Like, girl...back away from Photoshop and seek help. She was big-time beefing with Miss Hillary for no reason, so it was *chef's kiss* to see her end up scrubbing the floors of the very diner she tried to steal. 3. Ramsay Bolton — Game of Thrones HBO GET HIM SANSA!!!! Ramsay Bolton committed too many crimes against humanity to even list. Just think about the most horrible acts one person could do and I guarantee he did it at some point. Whatever you're thinking — yep, he did that. Finally being free of his terror and torture was a welcome relief, especially when his death was at the hand of Sansa, who ended him in the exact same way he was planning to kill her family...being eaten by his dogs. 4. Joffrey — Game of Thrones HBO You know what? If we're already talking about Game of Thrones, Joffrey might as well catch the smoke, too. This stunted boy prince took his mommy issues and made them everyone's problem. After cringing through episode after episode of him abusing and even killing characters who didn't deserve it (RIP Ned and the girl who got the crossbow special), we were all b e g g i n g for him to finally get what he deserved. When he was killed off at long last, his death was (thankfully!) a gratuitous display of sweet justice. With a full minute and 22 seconds of him straight up dying, it gives you plenty of time to celebrate that ding, dong, the Freudian nightmare is dead. 5. Coin — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part Two Color Force / LionsGate How are you gonna finally overthrow the capital and end the Hunger Games...only to try and start up ANOTHER Hunger Games with the capital's kids??? Coin's wig and power pantsuit may have been a slay, but her death, courtesy of Katniss's arrow, was the slay she truly deserved. 6. Snow — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part Two Color Force / LionsGate Snow was a fascist who ran an annual children's death match that casually aired on TV like it was American Idol, so he wasn't exactly a hero to root for in this series. Watching him snug in the safety of the capital while others fought for their lives in the arena was infuriating. We all expected Snow to die by Katniss's arrow — I even hoped to see him get shot with multiple arrows like Boromir from Lord of the Rings — buuuut Katniss used her only point-and-shooty moment to kill Coin instead of him. That's when Snow's death became a DIY version of the Hunger Games as a huge swarm of citizens trapped him, ultimately leading to his demise. His fate made perfect, poetic sense. 7. Bellatrix LeStrange — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two Warner Bros. Pictures Bellatrix has committed some unspeakable crimes over the years. You have to be straight-up evil and 100% unredeemable if you kill DOBBY of all characters. If you had to guess who would bring the magic wand of justice down on Bellatrix Lestrange, I doubt certified sweetie pie Molly Weasely would even make the top five. After Bellatrix tries to hurt Ginny Weasley in the Battle of Hogwarts, Molly Weasely BURSTS into the mix with a motherly rage of ginger fury and shouts, "NOT MY DAUGHTER, YOU BITCH!" as Bellatrix erupts into magical oblivion. 8. Ms. Trunchbowl — Matilda TriStar Pictures I think it's safe to say that everyone grew up with a genuine fear of Ms. Trunchbowl, the principal from Matilda. Why did this woman keep an iron maiden in her office as a punishment for the children?! Why did she grab one student's pigtails and SWING her around like a human lasso?? Roald Dahl, I need answers. Her crimes at the beginning of the movie were vile, but the ending served up sweet justice like a big ol' piece of chocolate cake. The students that she terrorized finally terrorize her right back with the help of Matilda's levitation powers, and she ends up being convinced that she's losing her mind. She's forced to get in her car and drive away — never to be seen again. 9. Velma, aka Miss Baltimore Crabs — Hairspray Ingenious Media Hairspray is ultimately a movie about inclusivity, but Velma fought tooth and nail for the entire film to keep anyone who wasn't thin and white out of the spotlight. She spewed hateful, racist rhetoric, fat-shamed, and even tried to seduce Mrs. Turnblad's husband. Ironically, this vile woman's reign of terror ended with her being exposed as a villain in the spotlight she craved so much. Smile, Miss. Crabmeat!! 10. Nedry — Jurassic Park Universal Pictures Nedry from Jurassic Park sabotaged the entire park while he attempted to steal dinosaur embryos in the promise of a massive payout. As he escaped the park, he disabled the security fences where the massive, hungry dinosaurs lived and ultimately caused multiple people to become lizard chow. Maaaaaybe taunting and threatening a seemingly harmless dinosaur wasn't the best idea because that dinosaur got him GOOD in the end. 11. Hans — Frozen Walt Disney Pictures Okay, I saw Frozen in theaters and still remember the entire audience gasping in unison when Anna told Hans she needed true love's kiss to keep her heart from freezing, and he replied with, "Oh, Anna. If only there was someone out there who loved you." SIR?? JAIL. He thought he was going to steal a kingdom and get away with his crimes, but he ended up with nothing but a massive punch to the face courtesy of the girl he tried to leave for dead. 12. George — Desperate Housewives ABC Studios You live a thousand lives while watching Desperate Housewives because SO much happens. It includes plenty of villains who deserve prison or worse, but the most gag-worthy moment of justice belongs to George, Bree's admirer-turned-stalker. George had a crush on Bree, and she showed him nothing but kindness. How did he repay this kindness? By killing her husband. He got away with it and pursued her romantically after some time passed, but their relationship didn't exactly work out because George was (unsurprisingly) violently unstable, and Bree became suspicious of his involvement in her late husband's death. He then tried to manipulate Bree by overdosing on sleeping pills and calling her to "say goodbye" when really, he wanted her to show up and ~save him~. Men will literally do anything but go to therapy. After she arrived, she asked him to admit to killing her husband. She told him that if he admitted to the murder, she would call an ambulance for him, and then they could be together. Once he confessed, she didn't call 👏ANY👏ONE👏 and left him for dead.