If I can't travel with my dog, then I have to be more vigilant in my lone voyage. Before I even leave for my trip, I make sure to share my location with the besties and check in with them periodically so someone I trust will know right away if something has gone wrong. I'm extra mindful of my surroundings and the situations I put myself in. If I'm road-tripping and driving through the night, I never stop at a sketchy gas station at 2 a.m. "Fill the tank and don't exit the vehicle until sunrise" is a HARD rule.