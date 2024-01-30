I recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the most out of touch thing they've ever heard a rich person say, and after reading the responses, I've never felt more broke. Here are the most ridiculous answers:
1. “My rich friend once said, 'My house only has six bedrooms.'”
3. "There was a boy at my high school who was so rich he used to pay people $20 EACH so he could go ahead of them in lines!"
4. "A wealthy acquaintance told me that she and her husband had a bad year because they only had been on one cruise!"
5. "I was talking about how we sometimes struggled to afford food growing up, and a rich girl I went to school with said, 'My family is rich, but we have the smallest house in our neighborhood, which for Dallas means you’re poor, so I understand what you went through.'"
—Anonymous
6. "My husband grew up wealthy and was completely stunned to discover that bananas could be purchased individually. He thought I was committing some sort of crime, so I directed his attention to the fact that they are PRICED INDIVIDUALLY (Trader Joe's), and he admitted he had never checked a price in his life. 🤦🏼♀️"
—Anonymous
7. "Her dishwasher broke, and she was complaining about washing her dishes by hand. She even said that she felt like a poor person. When I told her that I hand wash all my dishes, she said, 'Aww. It’s okay to be poor.'"
8. "My best friend invited me on a trip that I couldn’t afford to take. She knew I was struggling financially. She asked me, 'Can’t your parents help you?' No, they have their own expenses. We don’t all have rich relatives handing out checks. We’re not friends anymore."
9. "During my freshman year of college, I watched a kid take his expensive Coach backpack and slide it across the classroom floor like it was cheap. I had a class with him senior year, and he had a different Coach bag. He still treated it the same way."
—Anonymous
10. "Our town had a massive snow storm and pretty much everyone lost power including stores and fast food places. The grocery store I worked at had a gas powered generator that only had enough power for some lights and the registers. One woman stormed up to me and demanded to know where all of our frozen food was. I explained the situation and advised her that even if she had power now, it might not be good to stock up on groceries because people were still losing power. She looked at me with disgust and said, 'I'm rich. Power outages only affect poor people.'"
11. "One of my roommates during my freshman year of college complained that her dad bought her a brand new Subaru (with all the bells and whistles) instead of the brand new BMW she wanted because she totaled the brand new BMW he’d bought her less than a year prior. She *actually* said, 'Ugh. I GET it, but it’s SO unfair.'"
—Anonymous
12. "My buddy dated a girl who came from a rich family who bought her a car for school. She was a terrible driver and wrecked it. Her rich grandma offered to replace it for her, so she recited her specifications for a new SUV to grandma. When her grandma had the audacity to suggest a smaller car, she freaked out and said, 'I don't know why grandma is being so stingy. Most of her money is going to me when she dies anyway.' She got the SUV."
13. "In high school, I borrowed a girl’s sweater and told her I’d wash it before giving it back. She told me not to wash it because I probably had a 'shitty washing machine' and she didn’t want her sweater washed in it."
—Anonymous