10.

"Our town had a massive snow storm and pretty much everyone lost power including stores and fast food places. The grocery store I worked at had a gas powered generator that only had enough power for some lights and the registers. One woman stormed up to me and demanded to know where all of our frozen food was. I explained the situation and advised her that even if she had power now, it might not be good to stock up on groceries because people were still losing power. She looked at me with disgust and said, 'I'm rich. Power outages only affect poor people.'"