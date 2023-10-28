Okay, we're all a little guilty of romanticizing our own generation while swearing the younger ones are missing out — but we have to admit that some things are undeniably better these days! I'm a millennial, and while I did have YouTube growing up, I'm sooo jealous that kids nowadays can watch it conveniently on their cell phones with HD quality instead of a grainy screened desktop computer that could overheat and implode at any moment. Don't even get me started on Netflix when there was no such thing as streaming yet. If I wanted to watch a movie, I had to patiently wait for a physical DVD to be mailed to me.