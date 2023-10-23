I'll go first: I'm SO jealous that Gen Z has unlimited access to the internet. Like I mentioned, I'm a millennial, so I didn't even have a cell phone until 2008, when I was 14. Yes — it was a flip phone. There was no internet to be seen on that brick. Do you know what I had to endure if I ever wanted to go online? I'd have to patiently wait for my turn for the family desktop computer. My 30 minutes of uninterrupted Neopets time would fly by. Before I knew it, it was my sibling's turn to have their 30 minutes. This is just the way it was...and it sucked.