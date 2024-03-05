Skip To Content
The "Love Is Blind" Weddings Are Tomorrow — It's Your Last Chance To Guess What Will Go Down At The Altar

Unpopular opinion: Jimmy and Chelsea are gonna make it.

Kelsie Hammond
BuzzFeed Staff

This season of Love is Blind has been SO messy and full of drama. After six seasons of chaos, why would we expect anything else? As we anxiously await for the finale to drop on Netflix on Wednesday, 3/6 — let's fill the void of suspense by making some predictions about what will happen (plus answer some bonus questions on how the season has been going so far!).

If you answered "no" to any of the wedding predictions — let me know why in the comments! I love mess!!!

