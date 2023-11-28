11.

"We don't tell you to give your dog anti-anxiety medications and sedatives prior to your vet appointments because we find it hysterical how drunk your animal is. We do it because we feel terrible for how scared your pet is being near us! The number of pet owners who haven't given their pets the medications we tell them to (gabapentin, trazodone, acepromazine) is because they hate to see their pets all drugged up and out of it, especially when they get home. You should hate seeing your otherwise incredibly loveable dog or cat so scared out of their mind to be at the vet! If they are pooping, peeing, and trying to attack us or run away during the visit — we do it for their safety and ours. We do it for their comfort and care. We do it because we truly care about your pet. Please listen to us when we say your pet needs this, because they really do."