Adopting a dog — especially for the very first time — is a big deal! As much as you may want to take home the puppy in the window without a second thought, it's important to do lots of research to make sure you're ready for such a big commitment.
Even though the dog you want may be cute and sweet, there are several other factors to take into account before signing adoption papers. Are you a couch potato, but want to adopt a highly energetic breed? Unless you're willing to change your lifestyle, it may be best to consider a low-maintenance breed so your new pet doesn't become anxious and destructive because their needs aren't being met.
I was curious to hear what professionals think about this. Are there certain breeds they warn against for first-time owners because of their extremely specific needs? Maybe there are dogs they would personally never adopt because of medical reasons they learned about by working with the breed? To find out more, I asked the veterinarians, dog groomers, trainers, and dog walkers of the BuzzFeed Community to hear straight from the experts. Here's what they had to say:
1."As a vet tech student and dog groomer, any brachycephalic (short muzzle) dog is a no for me — think Pugs, Bulldogs, etc. The ones that I’ve worked with make me really nervous due to their nonstop struggle to breathe. I’ll advocate for people who rescue them, but I could never watch an animal go through that for every moment of their life."
2."I'm a vet tech in general practice, and I have also worked at a shelter. I see so many German Shepherds that people get without realizing that they are highly intelligent and active dogs that get VERY ANXIOUS when not stimulated and trained properly. It's so unfair to these poor dogs. Working breeds — especially 'protection' breeds — really do need something to keep their minds and bodies occupied if they are going to be happy and functional members of a family."
3."I’m a vet tech, and my answer is CORGIS. Every single one of them constantly proves to be extremely difficult to handle and restrain. Most of them even tend to become aggressive during exams/injections/restraint, etc. DO YOUR RESEARCH, PEOPLE!!"
4."Collies. They have the MDR1 gene (along with a few other breeds) which means they can’t tolerate certain drugs. Also, they need way too much in terms of exercise that I can’t provide. I suggest mixed breeds (shelter rescues!!!) because they’re generally so much more genetically resilient than purebreds."
5."Veterinarian here. Pomeranians try to bite more than any other breed I’ve come across."
6."I work in vet medicine, so from a medical standpoint, I'd say Frenchies. Frenchies are notorious for having tons of health issues and end up costing their owners a ridiculous amount of money just to keep them sort of comfortable. Their breeding has set them up for illness and shortened life spans. For any breed, research is key. Make sure that you know what your future dog will require throughout their life and plan accordingly. GET INSURANCE IMMEDIATELY. It will save your pet in the long run."
7."Huskies. I'm a dog groomer, and I remember when I had to bathe and dry two Husky siblings for the first time. My manager handed me a face mask, told me to shut the door tight, and left me with no warning for what to expect. The amount of fur that FLEW around the room while these Huskies sang the song of their people was unbelievable. Believe me when I say that we found clumps of fur months later despite cleaning every day. They're cute dogs, but not for me!"
8."Belgian Malinois. They require so much training and constant work, or they can be a huge menace to your home and any person or other animal you bring in. They are 100% working dogs. There’s a reason most police K-9 units are Malinois, and it's because they need a job. They are great with protection and can be very sweet, but you have to do extensive training and work with them constantly. If you’re not prepared to put in the work with them — just don’t risk it."
9."Doodles tend to be a grab bag of attributes that the two (or more) breeds they come from have. You have no guarantee of anything — from coat type to behavior to overall health. There's no way to predict what your puppy will grow into. They could be a big dopey sweetheart, or they could be a neurotic mess that has to be sedated for anything. There's a dog for every person! A dog I would never want to own myself can be wonderful dogs for someone else."
10."Micro Bullies. A genetic nightmare of a dog. They may look cute, but they can have so many medical issues. They are incredibly inbred, extremely overpriced, and almost guaranteed to have skeletal disorders, cancers, allergies, and any number of other conditions."
11."I used to work at an animal hospital in college. I would NEVER get a breed that is known to be extremely energetic — Labs, Golden Retrievers, Boxers, etc. There isn’t anything wrong with them, but they just don’t fit my lifestyle. At this juncture in my life, I’m definitely at a retired Greyhound speed (a couch potato). I’m working from home all day and wouldn’t be able to handle a dog that needed a lot of attention and playtime to be happy. I need a lazy office assistant!"
12."I have a lot of the usual 'no, thank you' breeds after a few years of working at a doggie daycare, but Cavalier King Charles Spaniels in particular leave a bad taste in my mouth. They have the brachycephaly working against them, and that paired with a VERY heavy coat that picks up dirt requires a lot of maintenance. In my experience, it seems like knee problems and eye issues are quite common in the breed."
13."Dachshunds. I love my Dachshunds, but I adopted them as rescues as 1-year-olds, and they refuse to be potty-trained. They are awesome but incredibly stubborn, and they end up abandoned when new owners can't train them. I won't say first-time owners shouldn't get them, but please do your research. The sausage aesthetic comes with a bunch of health issues, and they are difficult adolescents."
14."I'm an emergency veterinarian. Do not get a dog you cannot afford! Large dogs like Great Danes and Bernese Mountain Dogs cost more to treat because most medications are based on weight."
15."I was a dog walker for 16 years, and my least favorite is the Basset Hound. Not only are they stinky, but also extremely stubborn. When they don't want to walk, they're almost impossible to convince otherwise. They have such a low stature that it's like trying to get a bag of bricks to get moving."
16.And finally, "There is no specific breed, but DO YOUR RESEARCH. Pick a breed that actually works with you and your family’s lifestyle. If you live in the desert with 90+-degree heat and don’t plan to run three or more miles a day, then a Husky is probably NOT the right dog for you."
There are so many dogs that are full of love and waiting in rescues to find their forever homes. If you have your heart set on a specific breed that was listed above — go for it! The most important takeaway is to be realistic and mindful of their needs. As long as you do your research, prepare yourself, and work to give them the best life possible, then you're on the right track. 🐶