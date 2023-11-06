Life as a dog owner can bless you with a best friend who can change your life for the better, and it can also bring a whooole lot of barking, yapping, howling, and pee-soaked stress.
Yes, taking care of a living creature is always hard work, but not all pups are created equal when it comes to their temperament, health, and levels of neediness. Some dogs are just wayyy more high maintenance then others!
Some dog breeds have a bad reputation even if they might not deserve it — like how I've NEVER met a pit bull that wasn't a sweet little angel baby.
Other dog breeds may seem calm to the untrained eye, but people who have them as a pet or work with dogs as a career know better. Who's gonna break the news that Shibas aren't the silent sweethearts they seem to be on the internet? They don't bark. They scream.
As a dog parent myself, I know that dog owners can provide a lot of insight into what it's like to own a specific breed, but I'm curious to hear from the more objective viewpoint of professionals who work with dogs for a living.
Are you a veterinarian who constantly sees the exact same breed because they ate *another* foreign object like a sock and shoe and need to get their stomach pumped?
Maybe you're a dog groomer and there's a breed that is just so fussy that you'd never recommend them as a pet?
Or, are you a trainer who knows of a certain breed that's certifiably untrainable? I'm looking at you, Pomeranians.
I want to hear from anyone who works with dogs for a living! Let me know in the comments what you do for work, which breed you would never adopt personally, and please explain why! Share your expertise in the comments or through this anonymous form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!