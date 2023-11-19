Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Professionals Who Work With Dogs For A Living: Tell Me The Most Common Misconceptions About Being A Dog Owner

It's very possible that I'm too busy smothering my pup in kisses and pets to notice the things I'm getting wrong about being a dog owner...

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

I love my dog SO much. Getting home to see my pup wiggling with excitement and bursting into the zoomies because he's just too happy to see me is the best thing ever. Even though I love him and prioritize his health and happiness, I'm no professional when it comes to dogs. I'm just a dog mom doing my best!

Kelsie Hammond

Sure, I know the basics. We go on multiple walks a day and I give him lots of love — but is there more I could be doing to be a better dog owner? Are there misconceptions that dog owners have that dog professionals can plainly see? If someone works with dogs for a living, they might be able to notice something objectively that dog parents overlook.

Fatcamera / Getty Images

I'm curious to hear from the dog professionals of the BuzzFeed Community! Are there certain aspects of dog ownership that people always get wrong? Whether you're a veterinarian, vet tech, groomer, walker, or trainer — I want to know what you think!

Maybe you're a trainer who knows a better method of potty training a new puppy other than just taking them outside, saying "Go potty!" and hoping for the best?

Damedeeso / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you a groomer who knows the best way to comfort a dog into allowing their nails to be clipped more comfortably?

Andreypopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Perhaps you're a veterinarian or vet tech, and you always see dogs coming in for common medical situations that could have been avoided if the dog owner had a bit more knowledge?

Lwa / Getty Images

Let me know in the comments or through this anonymous form! Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!