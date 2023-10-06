    Taylor Swift Fans Are Resorting To "Swiftie Math" To Understand Football And Suddenly, Sports Make Perfect Sense

    I don't fully understand football yet, but with the help of Swiftie math, "I Almost Do."

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So many of my guy friends have tried, and failed, to explain football to me. I hear the words "line of scrimmage" and my eyes glaze over with uninterested confusion. Suddenly, I'm walkin' over to the cheese tray at the Super Bowl party to pass the time instead of watching men run around for 30 seconds, then stop, then start, then stop...over and over again. Go sports, I guess! Everything has changed now that mother, Taylor Swift, has made an appearance at two football games amidst her rumored relationship with famed sports player, Travis Kelce.

    side by sides of taylor at the game and travis in his uniform
    David Eulit / Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

    I'm not the only Swiftie who has more desire and focus than ever when it comes to understanding football. The internet has been buzzing with T-Swift fans who have gotten into it overnight. Here are 21 of the best tweets from newly sporty Swifties:

    1.

    @stitchswift13 / Via Twitter: @stitchswift13

    2.

    @haizediary / Via Twitter: @haizediary

    3.

    @tisthepamseason / Via Twitter: @tisthepamseason

    4.

    @tisthepamseason / Via Twitter: @tisthepamseason

    5.

    @parisrae / Via Twitter: @haizediary

    6.

    @loverxbella / First We Feast / Via Twitter: @loverxbella

    7.

    @joeygllghr / Via Twitter: @joeygllghr

    8.

    @marvelousstune / Via Twitter: @marvelousstune

    9.

    @JDBigham99 / Via Twitter: @JDBigham99

    10.

    @trinawatters / Warner Bos. / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @trinawatters

    11.

    @noradominick / Via Twitter: @noradominick

    12.

    @blackpopgirl / Via Twitter: @blackpopgirl

    13.

    @alexandergold / Via Twitter: @alexandergold

    14.

    @romanticiser / Via Twitter: @romanticiser

    15.

    @gilmxres / Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @gilmxres

    16.

    @lindayaX / Via Twitter: @lindayaX

    17.

    @SouthernTroubIe / Via Twitter: @SouthernTroubIe