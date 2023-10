So many of my guy friends have tried, and failed, to explain football to me. I hear the words "line of scrimmage" and my eyes glaze over with uninterested confusion. Suddenly, I'm walkin' over to the cheese tray at the Super Bowl party to pass the time instead of watching men run around for 30 seconds, then stop, then start, then stop...over and over again. Go sports, I guess! Everything has changed now that mother, Taylor Swift , has made an appearance at two football games amidst her rumored relationship with famed sports player, Travis Kelce