Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
TVAndMovies

Here's Your First Look At Gillian Anderson As David Bowie In "American Gods"

Oh Gillian, you pretty thing.

Posted on
Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Gillian Anderson is, without a doubt, the coolest.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And you know who else is the coolest? The late, great David Bowie.

Afp / AFP / Getty Images

So can you imagine just how insanely cool it would be if Gillian Anderson played David Bowie? Well, wonder no more. In the May 28 episode of American Gods on Starz, Anderson plays the iconic rocker — and here's the first look.

Anderson stars as the New God Media in the show, which is based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel. Media assumes whatever form will deliver her message most effectively and is often personified by iconic celebrities. During Episode 2, she took on the form of Lucille Ball.
Jan Thijs / 2017 Starz Entertainment, LLC

Anderson stars as the New God Media in the show, which is based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel. Media assumes whatever form will deliver her message most effectively and is often personified by iconic celebrities. During Episode 2, she took on the form of Lucille Ball.

Honestly, wow.

Jan Thijs / Â© 2017 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

"In order for Media to work, you don't want an impressionist," Gaiman told BuzzFeed News during an interview in April. "You need an amazing actor who can be Lucille Ball, who can become David Bowie."

Starz

Anderson was showrunner Bryan Fuller's first pick for the role, and Gaiman agreed wholeheartedly. "Gillian is amazing, she is brilliant. Our paths crossed a few times and I adore her," he said. "She can do anything."

Starz

You can also see Anderson in action in the sneak peek below.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies