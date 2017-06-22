Sections

TVAndMovies

Adam Scott Made A Calzone And My "Parks And Rec" Heart Is So Happy

Death to pizza, long live the calzone.

Keely Flaherty
Keely Flaherty
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you know one thing about Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation, it's that he and Leslie Knope are perfect for each other and your faves could never.

NBC

And if you know two things about Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation, you also know that he loves calzones more than anything*.

*Except for Leslie Knope, because they are perfect for each other and your faves could never.
NBC

*Except for Leslie Knope, because they are perfect for each other and your faves could never.

Ben Wyatt loves calzones.

NBC

Pizza can suck it, in Ben Wyatt's eyes.

NBC

He sings about calzones.

NBC

He has calzone clothing.

NBC

Ben Wyatt loves calzones even when they betray him.

NBC

So when I tell you that Adam Scott, the actor who played Ben Wyatt on Parks and Rec, went to a pizza-making class in Italy, tried to make a pizza, fucked it up, and ended up making a calzone instead, please understand the gravity of the situation.

As fate would have it, my pizza-making class in Italy goes awry, so the chef saves me by turning it into a calzone.
Adam Scott @mradamscott

As fate would have it, my pizza-making class in Italy goes awry, so the chef saves me by turning it into a calzone.

Sure, "as fate would have it." Like the man behind Ben Wyatt would travel all the way to Italy, Motherland of Italian Food...

Twitter: @mradamscott

...and not sabotage a pizza-making class in the name of calzones everywhere.

Twitter: @mradamscott

This, my fellow Pawneeans, is not the face of a man who has made a mistake.

Twitter: @mradamscott

This is the face of a man who has successfully furthered the calzone agenda.

Twitter: @mradamscott

Death to pizza, long live the calzone.

Twitter: @mradamscott

Connect With TVAndMovies