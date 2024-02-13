Women Revealed What It's Like Being In A Sex-Less Relationship, And It's Very Eye-Opening

8.

"When we first met in college, we were super hot and heavy (like you would imagine hormonal college kids in their twenties — think multiple times a day). The sexual chemistry was through the roof. However, we were so immature and constantly fighting that we would always make up and break up. Years later we reconnected and got married. Now as adults, the sex is nowhere near as hot and heavy. We rarely have sex but we get along great — we are each other’s best friends and love one another more than anything. Both of us have admitted to one another that it's not a loss of attraction or chemistry, but more about getting older and loss of libido. But when we do get it going, the passion is still there like we had back in our twenties. I think it helps us to know that we did once have that huge sexual chemistry. For a couple who's never had it, I can see how it may be tougher (at least we have the memories of the fire now that it's just a simmer)."