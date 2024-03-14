19 Toxic Mothers Who Do NOT Deserve To Be Parents

9. "My mom and I have always had a very contentious relationship (she's a classic narcissist), and we've had plenty of conflict over the years. But, I've always tried to maintain some form of a relationship with her because hey — she's my mom. No matter what, I loved her. That is, until the day we ate lunch at Outback Steakhouse with my then-6-year-old daughter (who has ASD). My mom was asking how school and therapy were going, and we somehow got on the topic of ableism. I was about to make a point, and I started my sentence with, 'I don't bemoan the fact that she has autism,' and my mom cut me off with, 'Well, of course you wish she didn't have autism.' She said this IN FRONT of my daughter, who could understand every word her grandmother was saying. I stared at my mom for a second and said (as clearly as I could), 'I wouldn't change a single thing about her. Autism is part of who she is, and I think she's perfect.'"

"My mom rolled her eyes and changed the subject, but something had shifted in me in that moment. I'm biased, but my kid is one of the sweetest, kindest, smartest, funniest people I've ever met. She hasn't had a friend or teacher or coach or therapist who didn't adore her, and the fact that my mom could say something so casually hurtful to her face? I've distanced myself and my family from her as much as possible since.

I don't feel the love that I used to feel when I interacted with her. She killed it with one off-handed sentence — now I'm just focusing on being the best mom I can be to my own kiddo."



—Anonymous