If You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Your Mom, What's Been Your Experience?

Community·Posted on Mar 6, 2024If You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Your Mom, What's Been Your Experience?This is a safe space.by Kayla YandoliBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Unfortunately in this world, there are many people out there who weren't born to be moms. Fox They've inflicted a lot of pain on their children, and though everyone's experience is different, it's nonetheless very tough and traumatizing. ABC But there's power and comfort in sharing stories, allowing people to feel heard and less alone. Pop If you've ever had a toxic mom, what's your experience been like? Maybe your mom cruelly kicked you out of the house as a teenager after you two had a fight. Universal Pictures Or perhaps your mom revealed that she loved you, but didn't like you. The CW Or maybe your mom only called you when she needed money, and never bothered to check in on your life. NBC If you have an unhealthy relationship with your mom, share your experience with us in the comments below (this is a safe space). Or, you can fill out this Google form if you want to remain anonymous. Neon / 30West Some submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.