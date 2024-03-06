Skip To Content
If You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Your Mom, What's Been Your Experience?

This is a safe space.

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

Unfortunately in this world, there are many people out there who weren't born to be moms.

Jessica Walter in &quot;Arrested Development&quot;
Fox

They've inflicted a lot of pain on their children, and though everyone's experience is different, it's nonetheless very tough and traumatizing.

Taraji P. Henson and Quinta Brunson on &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot;
ABC

But there's power and comfort in sharing stories, allowing people to feel heard and less alone.

Dan Levy and Emily Hampshire in &quot;Schitt&#x27;s Creek&quot;
Pop

If you've ever had a toxic mom, what's your experience been like?

Maybe your mom cruelly kicked you out of the house as a teenager after you two had a fight.

Ally Sheedy in &quot;The Breakfast Club&quot;
Universal Pictures

Or perhaps your mom revealed that she loved you, but didn't like you.

Kelly Bishop on &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot;
The CW

Or maybe your mom only called you when she needed money, and never bothered to check in on your life.

Alfonso Ribeiro on &quot;The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air&quot;
NBC

If you have an unhealthy relationship with your mom, share your experience with us in the comments below (this is a safe space). Or, you can fill out this Google form if you want to remain anonymous.

Allison Janney and Margot Robbie in &quot;I, Tonya&quot;
Neon / 30West

Some submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.