Folks Admitted Gruesome Experiences They've Had With Their Dads, And It's Deeply Upsetting

10. "My dad had an affair and left my mom when I was about 4. He kept in contact with my brothers and would see them regularly, but he didn't bother with me. Eventually, we lost contact completely. When I had my eldest son, I figured life is too short, so I reached out to him and introduced him to his grandson. He seemed interested in him, but that soon ended when my brother had a child — we were once again dropped. I tried again after the birth of my second son, and the same thing happened. So I gave up... I mean, how many times can a man’s only daughter be rejected??? I ended up in an abusive relationship and reached out to my dad for help in desperation. I was told he isn’t there to 'deal with my crap,' and not to contact him again."

"He was never able to say he was proud of me, even when I qualified as a nurse having done my degree as a single mother. He didn’t attend my graduation, but would always openly express to my brothers how proud he was of them.

I managed to save money to purchase my first home last year on my own, and not a word was spoken. I reached out for the last time after my stepmom passed away (he had been with her since he left my mom, so I felt he would be devastated and need support).

However, after a few months of speaking, he openly told me he blamed me for his marriage breakdown, as I made my mom ‘mental.’ I was 4 years old! I’ve been called a bad mother, and ‘only a nurse’ (like anything I do will ever be good enough).

I have given up trying to be in his life — he clearly only wanted my two brothers, and was incapable of being a father to a girl. Talk about toxicity."

—Anonymous

