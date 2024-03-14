How Has Having A Toxic Dad Impacted Your Life?

Unfortunately in this world, there are many people out there who weren't born to be dads.
They've inflicted a lot of pain on their children, and though everyone's experience is different, it's nonetheless very tough and traumatizing. But there's power and comfort in sharing stories, allowing people to feel heard and less alone.
If you've ever had a toxic dad, what's your experience been like?
Maybe your dad only calls you when he needs money, and doesn't bother to check in on your life.
Or perhaps he never wished you a "happy birthday" growing up and well into adulthood.
Or maybe your dad cheated on your mom with your best friend.
If you have an unhealthy relationship with your dad, share your experience with us in the comments below (this is a safe space). Or, you can fill out this Google form if you want to remain anonymous.