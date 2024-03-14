Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

How Has Having A Toxic Dad Impacted Your Life?

Not all dads are superheroes.

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

Unfortunately in this world, there are many people out there who weren't born to be dads.

Ed O&#x27;Neill in &quot;Modern Family&quot;
ABC

They've inflicted a lot of pain on their children, and though everyone's experience is different, it's nonetheless very tough and traumatizing. But there's power and comfort in sharing stories, allowing people to feel heard and less alone.

Danny DeVito in &quot;Matilda&quot;
Sony Pictures Releasing

If you've ever had a toxic dad, what's your experience been like?

Maybe your dad only calls you when he needs money, and doesn't bother to check in on your life.

Beyoncé in her &quot;On the Run&quot; promo video
Parkwood

Or perhaps he never wished you a "happy birthday" growing up and well into adulthood.

Steve Carell on &quot;The Office&quot; (US)
NBC

Or maybe your dad cheated on your mom with your best friend.

Eva Mendes in &quot;The Women&quot; (2008)
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you have an unhealthy relationship with your dad, share your experience with us in the comments below (this is a safe space). Or, you can fill out this Google form if you want to remain anonymous.

Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield on &quot;New Girl&quot;
Fox

Some submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.