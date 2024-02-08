20 Times School Incidents Unfortunately Left A Damaging Mark On People For Life

6.

"When I was a freshman, a male teacher (who was also the football/basketball girls coach) was having an affair with a female junior. He had coached her on the girls basketball team for years. When the student graduated high school, the teacher and his wife moved to Wyoming or somewhere up north and wouldn’t you know it? The student had gotten a scholarship to play at the very college that was in the town they moved to! What are the odds. 🙄 We heard about a year later that he divorced his wife, married the student, and had some kids with her. A bunch of girls had come forward with accusations of inappropriate behavior on his part while he was still coaching, but it all got swept under the rug for 'the sake of the football team.' All the adults knew he was sleeping with that girl (one of my parents worked at said school), but did nothing about it."