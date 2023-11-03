18 Teachers And Students Who Shocked Everyone With Horrifying Scandals

2. "When I was in 7th and 8th grade, our principal was also our basketball coach. He was always touchy-feely with the girls on my team. He would sit next to us and roll our tall socks up and down, make weird sexual comments, make us change on the court while he was watching, and hold our hips when he was showing us something on the court. The list goes on and on."

"I finally had enough and quit the basketball team because it became too much. He called me a 'quitter' and said I was 'selfish' for quitting.

Once the parents found out why I quit, there was a huge meeting and the guy simply got run out of town. He and his wife allegedly moved out of state, but he still has kids living in the same town as the school. Then I got into high school and it got even worse with those teachers…"

—kimwilliams06