10.In Crazy Rich Asians (2018), when Nick asked Peik Lin if she wanted to come to his lavish party, and gave him the most Peik response.
11.In Booksmart (2019), when Molly went to the bathroom and corrected the writing on the wall in the most Molly way possible.
12.In The Parent Trap (1998), when Martin truly embraced his vacation time by rocking a Speedo (leaving Elizabeth positively shocked).
13.In Mamma Mia (2008), when Tanya didn't comprehend Donna's dilemma when Sophie's dad arrived in Greece unexpectedly.
14.In Moonstruck (1987), when Loretta's fiancé unexpectedly came home from Italy the same night she had sex with his brother. The next morning, her mother, Rose, refused to be a part of the messy situation and gave one of the most hilarious reactions of all time.
15.And in The Princess Diaries (2001), when Joe taught Mia how to dance like a princess and she was utterly confused. Queen Clarisse was first in awe of Mia's progress but then had the best "WTF?" reaction when Mia questioned the dance's name.
