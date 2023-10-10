    15 Hilarious Movie Moments That Live Rent-Free In My Head Because They're That Funny

    1. In Legally Blonde (2001), when Paulette goes to her ex-husband's trailer home with hutzpah and takes back the love of her life: Her doggo.

    Jennifer Coolidge and Reese Witherspoon in &quot;Legally Blonde&quot;
    2. In Bottoms (2023), when Josie freaked out that she'll never have sex before going to college, and went off on a tangent about her dire future if she ends up with a man.

    Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott in &quot;Bottoms,&quot; with Ayo saying she&#x27;s going to sow her wild oats and fuck Mathieu, and &quot;&#x27;Cause he&#x27;s gay and fearless, he&#x27;s probably gonna fuck me without protection, then I&#x27;m gonna get pregnant&quot;
    Fun fact: Ayo Edebiri improvised this scene! 

    3. In Barbie (2023), when President Barbie cursed Ken out about the Mojo Dojo Casa Houses, and the movie brilliantly bleeped it out with a "Mattel" label.

    Issa Rae and Ryan Gosling in &quot;Barbie,&quot; with Kek saying &quot;Is it just my imagination, or did these Mojo Dojo Casa Houses just get dreamier?&quot;
    4. And when Barbie got brutally honest about what a modern-day Barbie would actually be like.

    Margot Robbie in &quot;Barbie,&quot; with screens about Depression Barbie, who wears sweatpants all day and night and spends hours on Instagram scrolling and eating a family-size bag of Starbursts
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    5. In Crush (2022), when Paige couldn't stand not talking to AJ for three days (which in queer girl world = 500 years).

    Rowan Blanchard and Auliʻi Cravalho in &quot;Crush,&quot; with question, &quot;Are you just going to ignore me forever?&quot; Response: &quot;It&#x27;s been three days&#x27;
    Hulu

    6. In Monster-in-Law (2005), when Viola shoved Ruby out of the way when she was hatching her diabolical plan to give Charlie an allergic reaction.

    Ruby: &quot;I think you dislocated my vagina&quot;
    7. In Easy A (2010), when Olive was initially annoyed by her birthday card that sang "Pocketful of Sunshine" by Natasha Bedingfield, but slowly grew to love it.

    Emma Stone in &quot;Easy A&quot; dancing to the song
    8. In Fire Island (2022), when Noah, Keegan, and Max accurately predicted that Howie did a puzzle with his huge Fire Island crush instead of having sex with him.

    Noah on the beach: &quot;Tell me you weren&#x27;t doing a puzzle&quot;; scene cuts to him doing a puzzle on the bed with his crush
    Searchlight Pictures / Hulu

    9. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), whenever Benoit Blanc felt overwhelmed throughout the movie and blurted out a random and hilarious phrase.

    Daniel Craig in &quot;Glass Onion&quot; yelling out &quot;Halle Berry,&quot; &quot;Oh, fiddlesticks,&quot; &quot;Shitballs,&quot; and &quot;Oh, hell&#x27;s bells!&quot;
    Netflix

    10. In Crazy Rich Asians (2018), when Nick asked Peik Lin if she wanted to come to his lavish party, and gave him the most Peik response.

    Peik: &quot;Yeah, I&#x27;ll fucking come to dinner&quot;
    11. In Booksmart (2019), when Molly went to the bathroom and corrected the writing on the wall in the most Molly way possible.

    Beanie Feldstein in &quot;Booksmart&quot; correcting &quot;your&quot; to &quot;you&#x27;re in &quot;Your ugly&quot; on the bathroom wall and asking how they graduated sixth grade
    United Artists Releasing

    12. In The Parent Trap (1998), when Martin truly embraced his vacation time by rocking a Speedo (leaving Elizabeth positively shocked).

    Natasha Richardson and Simon Kunz in &quot;The Parent Trap&quot; (1998), with Simon saying he&#x27;s going for a dip
    13. In Mamma Mia (2008), when Tanya didn't comprehend Donna's dilemma when Sophie's dad arrived in Greece unexpectedly.

    Donna: &quot;It&#x27;s her dad&quot; Tanya: &quot;Whose dad?&quot; Donna: &quot;Sophie&#x27;s dad&quot;
    14. In Moonstruck (1987), when Loretta's fiancé unexpectedly came home from Italy the same night she had sex with his brother. The next morning, her mother, Rose, refused to be a part of the messy situation and gave one of the most hilarious reactions of all time.

    Loretta: &quot;Answer the door!&quot; and Rose shaking her head no, with caption &quot;Mother&quot;
    15. And in The Princess Diaries (2001), when Joe taught Mia how to dance like a princess and she was utterly confused. Queen Clarisse was first in awe of Mia's progress but then had the best "WTF?" reaction when Mia questioned the dance's name.

    Joe says the dance is between a waltz and a tango, and Mia says, &quot;It&#x27;s a wango?&quot; and the queen covers her face with her hand
    What's a movie scene that *you* can watch over and over because it's just that hilarious? Let us know in the comments below!