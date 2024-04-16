People Confessed How Disturbing Their Moms Really Are, And It's Deeply Upsetting To Learn

2. "I love my mom dearly and I know that she loves me. However, she never dealt with her trauma of growing up in a physically abusive home and chose to marry my father (who I don't believe truly loved her or us). Around the age of 10, she would use me as a therapist for her marital issues (including sexual-related issues between them). I became anorexic at a very young age to deal with the environment I was in, which was tumultuous, extremely patriarchal, and hyper-religious. I grew up believing that I must have hidden this disease so well because no one ever tried to help me (even though I told members of the community, teachers, and church members that I thought something was wrong and I was sick). But, because my parents are prominent community members, no one ever responded. A couple of years ago, my mom told me over the phone that she always knew I was anorexic but didn't know what to do about it, so she chose to do nothing."

"I now translate this as a sick or dead daughter is preferable to a healthy daughter. This was two days before I was going to have a major surgery that would make me a disabled person but would control significant chronic pain.

I've been in therapy for five years now — my therapist is a godsend of a woman. I am much healthier and have been working on intense boundaries, which has saved my life."



—Anonymous