"They did Alexis from Ugly Betty SO wrong. It wasn't the character herself that was the problem, but how her journey was portrayed. She had the potential for a compelling story arc, but the writers didn't seem to know anything about trans people (they had people dead-name her in the show, and she was shown to be interested in girls before she transitioned — then afterward she wasn't, for whatever reason). The audience didn't really get to see her transition process — she was just sitting in a lot of silk scarves for a while until we find out who she was. Overall, not a great portrayal."