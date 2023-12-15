21 Female Celebrities Who Have Morphed Into Completely Different People Since 2013 (In A Fabulous Way)

Celebrity·Posted on Dec 15, 202321 Female Celebrities Who Have Morphed Into Completely Different People Since 2013 (In A Fabulous Way)Bb Ariana Grande was the cutest!!!by Kayla YandoliBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Here's what Zendaya looked like back in 2013: Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images And here's what Zendaya looks like in 2023: Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images Zendaya in 2013 vs. 2023: Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images, Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images Here's what Taylor Swift looked like back in 2013: Kevork Djansezian / NBCUniversal via Getty Images And here's what Taylor Swift looks like in 2023: Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images Taylor Swift in 2013 vs. 2023: Kevork Djansezian / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images Here's what Selena Gomez looked like back in 2013: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here's what Selena Gomez looks like in 2023: Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV Selena Gomez in 2013 vs. 2023: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV Here's what Adele looked like back in 2013: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS And here's what Adele looks like in 2023: Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Adele in 2013 vs. 2023: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS, Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Here's what Kim Kardashian looked like back in 2013: Larry Busacca / Getty Images And here's what Kim Kardashian looks like in 2023: Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images Kim Kardashian in 2013 vs. 2023: Larry Busacca / Getty Images, Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images Here's what Halle Bailey looked like back in 2013: Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here's what Halle Bailey looks like in 2023: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Halle Bailey in 2013 vs. 2023: Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images Here's what Beyoncé looked like back in 2013: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images And here's what Beyoncé looks like in 2023: Mason Poole / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal Beyoncé in 2013 vs. 2023: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Mason Poole / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal Here's what Issa Rae looked like back in 2013: Ray Tamarra / Getty Images And here's what Issa Rae looks like in 2023: Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images Issa Rae in 2013 vs. 2023: Ray Tamarra / Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images Here's what Lady Gaga looked like back in 2013: Jason Merritt / Getty Images And here's what Lady Gaga looks like in 2023: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Lady Gaga in 2013 vs. 2023: Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Here's what Rihanna looked like back in 2013: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images And here's what Rihanna looks like in 2023: Taylor Hill / Getty Images Rihanna in 2013 vs. 2023: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images Here's what Zoë Kravitz looked like back in 2013: Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images And here's what Zoë Kravitz looks like in 2023: Taylor Hill / Getty Images Zoë Kravitz in 2013 vs. 2023: Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / Getty Images Here's what Emma Stone looked like back in 2013: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images And here's what Emma Stone looks like in 2023: Cindy Ord / Getty Images Emma Stone in 2013 vs. 2023: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images Here's what Taraji P. Henson looked like back in 2013: Joe Kohen / Getty Images And here's what Taraji P. Henson looks like in 2023: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE Taraji P. Henson in 2013 vs. 2023: Joe Kohen / Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE Here's what Reese Witherspoon looked like back in 2013: Ray Tamarra / Getty Images And here's what Reese Witherspoon looks like in 2023: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Reese Witherspoon in 2013 vs. 2023: Ray Tamarra / Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Here's what Willow Smith looked like back in 2013: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images And here's what Willow Smith looks like in 2023: Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images Willow Smith in 2013 vs. 2023: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images Here's what Hailey Bieber looked like back in 2013: Jennifer Graylock / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here's what Hailey Bieber looks like in 2023: Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair Hailey Bieber in 2013 vs. 2023: Jennifer Graylock / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair Here's what Jennifer Lopez looked like back in 2013: Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images And here's what Jennifer Lopez looks like in 2023: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Netflix Jennifer Lopez in 2013 vs. 2023: Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Netflix Here's what Margot Robbie looked like back in 2013: Karwai Tang / Getty Images And here's what Margot Robbie looks like in 2023: Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Getty Images Margot Robbie in 2013 vs. 2023: Karwai Tang / Getty Images, Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Getty Images Here's what Sofía Vergara looked like back in 2013: Jason Merritt / Getty Images And here's what Sofía Vergara looks like in 2023: Nbc / Trae Patton / NBC via Getty Images Sofía Vergara in 2013 vs. 2023: Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Nbc / Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images Here's what Florence Pugh looked like back in 2013: Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images And here's what Florence Pugh looks like in 2023: Kym Illman / Getty Images Florence Pugh in 2013 vs. 2023: Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images, Kym Illman / Getty Images And finally, here's what Ariana Grande looked like back in 2013: Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images And here's what Ariana Grande looks like in 2023: Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images Ariana Grande in 2013 vs. 2023: Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images, Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images