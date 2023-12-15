Skip To Content
21 Female Celebrities Who Have Morphed Into Completely Different People Since 2013 (In A Fabulous Way)

Bb Ariana Grande was the cutest!!!

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

Here's what Zendaya looked like back in 2013:

Zendaya in 2013
Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Zendaya looks like in 2023:

Zendaya in 2023
Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Taylor Swift looked like back in 2013:

Swift in 2013
Kevork Djansezian / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here's what Taylor Swift looks like in 2023:

Swift in 2023
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

Here's what Selena Gomez looked like back in 2013:

Gomez in 2013
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here's what Selena Gomez looks like in 2023:

Gomez in 2023
Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV

Here's what Adele looked like back in 2013:

Adele in 2013
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

And here's what Adele looks like in 2023:

Adele in 2023
Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Here's what Kim Kardashian looked like back in 2013:

Kardashian in 2013 with blunt bangs
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

And here's what Kim Kardashian looks like in 2023:

Kardashian in 2023
Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

Here's what Halle Bailey looked like back in 2013:

Bailey in 2013
Rob Kim / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here's what Halle Bailey looks like in 2023:

Bailey in 2023
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Here's what Beyoncé looked like back in 2013:

Beyoncé in 2013
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Beyoncé looks like in 2023:

Beyoncé in 2023
Mason Poole / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Here's what Issa Rae looked like back in 2013:

Rae in 2013
Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

And here's what Issa Rae looks like in 2023:

Rae in 2023
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Here's what Lady Gaga looked like back in 2013:

Gaga in 2013
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And here's what Lady Gaga looks like in 2023:

Gaga in 2023
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Here's what Rihanna looked like back in 2013:

Rihanna in 2013
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Rihanna looks like in 2023:

Rihanna in 2023
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Here's what Zoë Kravitz looked like back in 2013:

Kravitz in 2013 wearing a fedora
Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Zoë Kravitz looks like in 2023:

Kravitz in 2023
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Here's what Emma Stone looked like back in 2013:

Stone in 2013 with blunt bangs
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Emma Stone looks like in 2023:

Stone in 2023
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Here's what Taraji P. Henson looked like back in 2013:

Henson in 2013 wearing a sheer blouse
Joe Kohen / Getty Images

And here's what Taraji P. Henson looks like in 2023:

Henson in 2023
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

Here's what Reese Witherspoon looked like back in 2013:

Witherspoon in 2013 as a brunette
Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

And here's what Reese Witherspoon looks like in 2023:

Witherspoon in 2023 as a blonde
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Here's what Willow Smith looked like back in 2013:

Smith in 2013 with blunt bangs
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Willow Smith looks like in 2023:

Smith in 2023 with braids in a bob
Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

Here's what Hailey Bieber looked like back in 2013:

Bieber in 2013
Jennifer Graylock / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here's what Hailey Bieber looks like in 2023:

Bieber in 2023
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Here's what Jennifer Lopez looked like back in 2013:

Lopez in 2013
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

And here's what Jennifer Lopez looks like in 2023:

Lopez in 2023
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Netflix

Here's what Margot Robbie looked like back in 2013:

Robbie in 2013
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

And here's what Margot Robbie looks like in 2023:

Robbie in 2023
Han Myung-gu / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Sofía Vergara looked like back in 2013:

Vergara in 2013
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And here's what Sofía Vergara looks like in 2023:

Vergara in 2023
Nbc / Trae Patton / NBC via Getty Images

Here's what Florence Pugh looked like back in 2013:

Pugh in 2013 with long blonde hair
Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images

And here's what Florence Pugh looks like in 2023:

Pugh in 2023 with a buzz cut
Kym Illman / Getty Images

And finally, here's what Ariana Grande looked like back in 2013:

Grande in 2013 with a half up pony
Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Ariana Grande looks like in 2023:

Grande in 2023 with blonde hair
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

