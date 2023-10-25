4. "He was charming at first — he took me out to dinner and offered to pay for everything. He started sleeping in my house (I was renting a room because I was working away), and rapidly convinced me that we NEEDED to get an apartment together because it JUST MADE sense financially. We'd been together for a month at this point, and I budged. As soon as we moved in together, things just crumbled. I couldn't do anything without him looking over my shoulder. He criticized me if I didn't clean, cook, or take care of the clothes. I couldn't have relationships at work (we worked together) because 'those girls have nothing in their heads' and 'those boys only want to talk to you because you're trying to charm them, and they know.' It was absolutely false. I lost all my relationships with friends from home and was 'only allowed' to talk to my parents because they were my parents."

"My mental health was so bad at this point that I believed everything he told me, that all of this was my fault, that I was a bad girlfriend and a bad friend, and that was why all my friends stopped caring about me. I cried myself to sleep so many times, lost all my self-worth and self-love. It took me almost four years to leave this relationship, and it was a 'heat of the moment' decision.



He was spending the weekend away with his new mistress (but insisted this wasn't true). I called my dad and asked if I could go back home, loaded my car with as much as I could, and never looked back.

I know that he has a kid now with said mistress, and I just feel sorry for them. He was a psychological abuser, and the most manipulative, egotistical person that I ever met. It's been two years since I walked out, and now I can truly say that I'm happy — I got my self-love back."



—calithegoddess