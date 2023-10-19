People Of The Dating World: What Was It Like Being With A Narcissist?

I'm just gonna cut to the chase, folks: if you're in the dating world, chances are you've unfortunately come across some pretty damaging people.
And some of those people? Narcissists.
If you've ever dated a narcissist, we want to hear your story.
Maybe when your grandfather died, your boyfriend had zero sympathy for what you were going through. He didn't attend the funeral, used a lame excuse, and totally disregarded the heavy emotions you were feeling.
Or perhaps you caught your girlfriend cheating on you, but she made you believe otherwise. She gaslit you into thinking it was all in your head, and didn't understand why you were so distraught over the whole thing.
Or maybe you had casual conversations on the couch after a long day, and he made everythinggggg about him. He didn't check in on how you were feeling and instead talked over you the whole time. It wasn't a conversation — it was more of a lecture.
Whatever it is, we want to know. Tell us what it was like dating a narcissist in the comments below.