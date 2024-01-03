50 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Is Kinda Over TikTok But Doesn’t Want FOMO

1. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser for a whimsical and relaxing addition to your desk or nightstand. With adjustable light colors and the sound of water droplets, this will surely create a soothing ambiance.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "Loves it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." —Krissy
Get it from Amazon for $56.80.
2. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that'll allow you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time *without* a bunch of separate cords. And since it can fold up into a tiny square, it's a must-have for travel.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
3. A rotating phone mount for relaxing and watching Netflix on the plane, bus, or train, without having to uncomfortably hold your phone the entire time. Just simply clamp it to the top of your seat-back tray (or even your suitcase handle).
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I got it, because like most of us, I saw it on TikTok. Wasn't sure if this will be worth the hype, but omg it is so awesome. It will not only be extremely useful on the plane, but when recording content almost anywhere, so now we can carry this little light holder instead of entire tripod. Great purchase. Worth the hype." —Maja
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors).
4. Prismatic window film that'll give you some privacy and let some beautiful rainbow light shine into your home. Now you can walk around in your undies without the fear of your neighbor accidentally catching a glimpse.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it and I absolutely love it. So amazing so many rainbows it reminds me of my childhood." —wendy G
"I live in an apartment community and I wanted to find a solution to cover up my windows without using my blinds/curtains. Let me just say...wow! This beyond exceeded my expectations. Not only does it give me the privacy I need, but the way the lights reflect in the daytime AND nighttime is just breathtaking! In the morning when the sun shines through, tiny little rainbows get cast all over the bedroom! At night it looks so cozy, warm, and has a beautiful, realistic stained glass look to it." —Katie Coyle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
5. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you've been searching for. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
6. A set of affordable and super popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds, because it's really time for you to trade in those free earbuds you've been using since your last Delta flight. These are waterproof and have over 200,000 reviewers raving about them. Plus, they come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and wait just 30 minutes to see results. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
8. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal meant to encourage you to explore your feelings. It features different questions and thought experiments to help you both learn about yourself and let go of certain things. It's time for some much needed ~inner healing~ and we're so proud of you for it!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
9. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to give you a nice dramatic lash, because sometimes that's all you need to feel fabulous — and who really wants to deal with the struggle of putting on false lashes?
This mascara is my all-time favorite! Although, that is not my face above — it is my coworker's! So, as you can see, we're all pretty big fans over here. It really makes my eyes pop and it's SO affordable! Plus, it's gluten-free and cruelty-free. Check out my full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more deets!
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors...you name it!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising reviews: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
"I saw this product on TikTok and the reviews were great so I said okay let me check it out! And trust me, I have no regrets! It really worked! It’s really a miracle." —Venn
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that'll help you finally eliminate that annoying grass stain from your favorite pants. Whether it's a fresh or set-in stain, this spray will make it disappear — just spritz, wait at least 15 minutes (tougher stains may take longer), and wash it like normal.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.