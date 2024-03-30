28 Spring Products With Before & After Pics That’ll Basically Make Your Eyes Pop Out Of Your Head Like A Looney Tune

Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season. The reviewer pics above are all of the same plant — the far left photo shows the plant in its droopy, original state, the middle photo is a slightly perkier plant just 10 days later, and the right photo shows the happy, lifted, and healthy result after three weeks!

Promising review: "I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial), and the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was at a great price." —victoria

Get two packs of 48 spikes from Amazon for $10.95 (available in various quantities).