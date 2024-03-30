28 Spring Products With Before & After Pics That’ll Basically Make Your Eyes Pop Out Of Your Head Like A Looney Tune

1. A standing weeder that will easily pull weeds out by their roots without you having to uncomfortably bend or get down in the dirt. Yard maintenance is one of the least fun parts about warmer spring weather, so you might as well make it easier on yourself with the help of this well-reviewed tool.
Promising review: "Helped me extract tons of stubborn Texas weeds in my huge yard. Within an hour, I had two piles which would have taken me hours long to pull. So easy for this 50+ lady!" —Erica Noriega
Get it from Amazon for $48.48+ (available in two styles).
2. And a dog spot repair solution to help you fix up any dirt patches in your backyard that could use some extra help. Thanks to this mix of mulch, soil, and seeds, those pesky urine or digging spots in your yard will be lush and green for your next outdoor gathering.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $12.79+ (available in five sizes and in multipacks).
3. A tennis shoe cleaner that'll take even your most rough-looking pair of shoes and help them become presentable again. It even comes with a brush for scrubbing the dirt away. It's time to restore those Air Force 1s you wore out into the rain and mud back to their former glory.
This will work on leathers, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, and cloth.
Promising review: "I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now, and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them — now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy it again when I run out of my bottle." —Romario
Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in two sizes).
4. A pack of Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes to infuse fertilizer and micronutrients into your plants after they may have been a bit neglected during the winter. Now your indoors can look as green and happy as the outdoors.
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season. The reviewer pics above are all of the same plant — the far left photo shows the plant in its droopy, original state, the middle photo is a slightly perkier plant just 10 days later, and the right photo shows the happy, lifted, and healthy result after three weeks!
Promising review: "I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial), and the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was at a great price." —victoria
Get two packs of 48 spikes from Amazon for $10.95 (available in various quantities).
5. A bleach-free outdoor cleaner — it lifts dirt and grime from all different surfaces, including your cement, stone, siding, wood, roof shingles, and more. It'll help you blast away all the grossness winter left behind on your house and walkway.
Just connect the sprayer to your garden hose, spray, let it sit for 5-10 minutes, scrub as needed, and rinse it off.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
6. A bug bite suction tool that'll be super useful to carry around as the weather gets warmer and the bugs start swarming. It works to remove insect venom, saliva, and other irritants that get left under the skin using a small suction.
Bug Bite Thing is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) — immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later, the bump/bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $8.46 (available in three colors and multipacks).
7. A Living Proof de-frizzing dry conditioning spray to tame up to 92% of the frizz that's holding you back from a phenomenal hair day on a humid spring day. This wonder spray helps to add softness, smoothness, and shine to hair by replenishing its natural oils. It's also a great solution for using in-between wash days.
It works on both straight and curly hair textures!
Promising review: "This lightweight spray de-frizzed my hair amazingly well. I have tried numerous products and have tried every concoction possible and nothing smoothed my hair like this did. My hair feels soft and looks shiny. Worth every penny." —Darla
Get it from Amazon for $33.
8. Or a Briogeo leave-in conditioning spray formulated with coconut oil and argan oil to help all hair textures minimize frizz for up to 48 hours. Just spritz your hair with this for added shine, smoothness, and a pleasant scent. Some reviewers say it makes brushing out tangles easier too!
Briogeo is a Black woman-founded business.
Promising review: "Smooth and hydrated hair. 💓 Instantly, yes. I have struggled to find a leave-in that doesn't make my hair feel greasy afterward, actually hydrates my hair, and uses effective ingredients. It smells amazing. I do appreciate that it is reasonably priced as well. Well done. 👏" —Chrispydao
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes) or from Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes).
9. The ChomChom pet hair remover roller sure to *amaze* you with how much hair it picks up from your furniture. Furry friends are the best, but a couch full of hair during shedding season is NOT.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
10. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric — a winning combination that can be applied to your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, and underarms to help restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and help give your skin an even glow. If discoloration is holding you back from rocking tank tops this spring and summer, then give this a try!
Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A Sun Joe pressure washer that'll get your outdoor furniture clean as new after the winter weather made you question replacing them altogether. You can also use it to get all of that wet mud off of your fence and driveway.
Promising review: "Great product at a good price. Used this power washer to wash my stucco house for pre-painting. Unit worked as advertised. Fairly quiet, but yet powerful sprayer. Great customer service and would highly recommend this product to anyone." —Boy Wonder CTS
Get it from Amazon for $229.99.